A large fire has broken out at an industrial site in Leamington Spa, with one person still unaccounted for.

Dramatic footage on social media showed smoke pouring out of a building as locals claimed they heard an explosion on Friday morning.

Residents and businesses in the Juno Drive area were evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze this afternoon at the industrial site. Anyone living within 70 metres of the site is being urged to keep windows and doors closed.

Warwickshire Police confirmed that one person is still unaccounted for and emergency services are trying to locate the individual.

Matt Western, Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, tweeted that the fire is “extremely serious” and said the blaze “may involve chemicals from plastics business unit”.

Local resident Kimberley Harris posted a video of the fire on social media and said “explosions rattled our windows repeatedly”.

Timo Burbidge, a communications professional, tweeted: “There’s some sort of ongoing blaze towards the station end of Leamington Spa. The smoke plumes are absolutely enormous. It’s very apocalyptic.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “WFRS crews are currently in attendance at a fire at an industrial premises at Juno Drive, Leamington Spa.

“Properties in the vicinity are being evacuated. If you live within 70 metres of the site, please keep windows and doors closed. We are working closely with @warkspolice.”

In a statement released this afternoon Mr Western described the scale of the blaze as “staggering” and said he is in regular contact with emergency services for updates.

He added: “I am extremely concerned to hear that one person is unaccounted for and we are all praying they are safely found.

“I’m told Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has deployed a dozen fire tenders and crews – and chiefs are confident that they can contain the fire.

“It is extremely worrying for our community and I am concerned for all employees who were on the site.

“I want to thank the emergency services for their professionalism and bravery – and residents for their adherence to guidance.

“It is very important to keep at least 70 metres away from the scene and please close doors and windows if you are near the area. Avoid breathing in any smoke and stay indoors.”