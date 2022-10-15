Leeds fire: Buildings evacuated after major blaze breaks out in city centre
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a derelict high rise building in Leeds city centre.
Emergency services said the incident occured at 7.47pm on Cookridge Street, near the city’s Millennium Square.
The top three floors of the building, which the fire service has identified as a “dangerous structure”, are still alight.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that a safety cordon is currently in place and surrounding buildings have been evacuated due to the “potentially unsafe structure of the derelict building.”
The fire crews are working alongside West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service. The Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) is also in attendance, the fire service said.
Leeds Council has urged people keep away from the area around Millennium Square to allow the emergency services space to tackle the ongoing blaze.
One witness, Will Dunaway, 18, who just left a restaurant on nearby Oxford Place, told the BBC that he perceived “a lot of crackling and some explosions, like a popping sound.”
More follows
