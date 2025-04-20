Huge fire engulfs two flats in east London block with 100 firefighters sent to scene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A huge fire broke out at a block of flats in east London, with 100 firefighters sent to tackle the flames.

Footage showed flames engulfing two different flats on Leman Street in Aldgate, with smoke seen billowing into the air on Sunday evening.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 15 fire engines were at the scene after being called just before 6pm.

open image in gallery The fire took hold in a block of flats on Leman Street in Aldgate, east London ( Khaja Naseer/X/PA )

It said a fifth-floor flat was alight, while part of a second flat on the seventh floor was also ablaze. Firefighters led 11 people to safety.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

The fire has now been contained, the brigade said, but the cause is not yet known.

Fire brigade crews were mobilised from Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Bethnal Green and surrounding fire stations to the scene, the LFB said.

open image in gallery The fire has now been contained, the brigade said, but the cause is not yet known ( Khaja Naseer/X/PA Wire )

Borough Commander Lucy Macleod said one of the brigade’s 64-metre turntable ladders is being used as an observation tower to provide a vantage point for incident commanders.

"Crews acted swiftly to bring the fire under control, but will remain on site this evening to damp down remaining hotspots,” she added.

“Road closures are currently in place, and there is significant congestion in the surrounding area. We urge the public to avoid the vicinity where possible while we continue to work to make the scene safe.”

open image in gallery The fire was under control by 7.33pm, the LFB said ( Khaja Naseer/X/PA Wire )

Khaja Naseer, 44, who filmed the blaze from his window, said he was not sure if anyone was hurt, but that the blaze was contained by 8pm.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 6.28pm today (Sunday 20 April) to reports of a fire in Leman Street, E1.

“We sent resources to the scene, including members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), members of our Tactical Response Unit and an incident response officer.

“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene, but were later stood down when it was determined there were no patients for us to treat.”

