100 firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats in Hackney

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Hackney, northeast London.

Part of the four-storey building – including the roof – is on fire, with large plumes of smoke seen rising from the residential building.

London Fire Brigade said it was called to the blaze on Dalston Lane at 5:21pm, having received more than 30 calls about the fire.

( Abe Ince )

The road has been cordoned off and people in the nearby area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed to protect themselves and their homes from the smoke.

People have been urged to avoid the area – situated close to Hackney Downs station – while the incident is ongoing. The road is currently blocked between A104 Pembury Road and Clarence Road, with the 30 and 56 buses diverted, BBC London reported.

Fire crews from Homerton, Stoke Newington, Bethnal Green, Walthamstow and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. Crews are being supported at the scene by a 32-metre turntable ladder, London Fire Brigade said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, the fire service said.

Early footage posted on social media appeared to show a large and concerned crowd gathered outside the building as a thick plume of smoke rose into the sky and filled parts of the street below.

In a statement, London Fire Brigade said: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on Dalston Lane in Hackney.

“Part of a four-storey block of flats, including the roof, is alight. The fire is producing significant amounts of smoke. People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“A road closure is in place in Dalston Lane and people are urged to avoid the area whilst the incident is ongoing.

“The Brigade’s Control Officers have received more than 30 calls about the fire. The Brigade was called at 1721. Crews from Homerton, Stoke Newington, Bethnal Green, Walthamstow and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. Crews are being supported at the scene by a 32 metre turntable ladder.”

More follows...