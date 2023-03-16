Huge fire engulfs 400-year-old hotel ‘housing Ukrainian refugees’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 400-year-old hotel understood to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among buildings engulfed by a fire in Midhurst, West Sussex.

The fire was thought to have broken out shortly after 1am on Thursday at a property on North Street before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn next door.

Local resident Hilton Holloway, who witnessed the fire, told the PA news agency around 30 people, including some children, were evacuated from the hotel.

“There were a number of Ukrainian refugees in the hotel, which had around 15 rooms,” he said.

“I spoke to one young woman who seemed relatively calm.”

Photos and video taken by Mr Holloway, who lives opposite the hotel, showed the spread of the fire from an adjoining building to the roof of the Angel Inn.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services called the fire “significant”. Ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, water carrier and off-road vehicle responded to the incident.

Shortly after 6am the fire service said the incident had “escalated” and 14 fire engines were on the scene tackling the blaze.

Fire has engulfed several buildings Midhurst, West Sussex, overnight, including a 400-year-old hotel that was housing Ukrainian refugees ((Hilton Holloway/PA))

“Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building and firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control,” West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services said.

Speaking from the scene, Area Manager Richard Abbot advised commuters North Street would remain closed and asked the public to avoid the area.

“It is too early in the incident to know the cause of the fire, however we will be investigating as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.

Sussex Police, which sent officers to the scene, warned road closures would be in place in the local area.

No casualties have been reported.