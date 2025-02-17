Firefighter says he has never witnessed anything like Omagh bomb in 30 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the first firefighters to respond to the Omagh bombing said he has never witnessed anything in three decades which comes close to the scenes of devastation on the day.

Paddy Quinn told the Omagh Bombing Inquiry that he has never revealed to his wife what he witnessed on the day, and for years avoided returning to the site.

Until I wrote this personal statement, my wife had not known what that day was Paddy Quinn

The public inquiry was set up by the Government to examine whether the explosion, which killed 29 people, including the mother of unborn twins, could have been prevented by the UK authorities.

Mr Quinn was a part-time firefighter on the day of the bombing and is currently temporary district commander for the Omagh district in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

He told the inquiry that what he witnessed at the site of the bombing reminded him of a photograph of the aftermath of a napalm attack in the Vietnam War.

He described the scene as total chaos, devastation and carnage, adding that he was left with a “permanent photograph” in his head.

“It looked like when I’d seen a photograph many years ago of the Vietnam War, the napalm attack, and there was like a cloud of dust and there was a young girl running across the road terrified, and that’s just the image, only they were people from Omagh, so many more.”

Mr Quinn explained to the inquiry how people in the town pleaded with him to help them find their children and partners.

He said his fellow firefighters did not speak much while responding to the scene, but he could see the “disbelief” and “deep concern” in their faces.

They feared for the safety of their own loved ones as they continued to search for survivors and carried bodies away from the scene.

I wondered why they couldn't (forgive), but at that moment I knew why Paddy Quinn

Mr Quinn also explained one of the first people he witnessed near the scene was his own mother holding a toothbrush, having been shopping in the town.

“The bomb exploded, and the force of the bomb tore the bags into shreds, all she had left was the plastic handles, and that’s how she ended up just having the toothbrush.”

The firefighter explained that the bombing in his hometown made him reconsider how people refused to forgive perpetrators of atrocities.

“I started remembering those interviews where people would be interviewed about, when they’re speaking about their loved one had been murdered during the Troubles and I’d hear they’d been asked ‘are you going to forgive?’

“And they said: ‘No, I can’t forgive. I’ll take it to my grave.’ And I wondered why they couldn’t, but at that moment I knew why.”

Mr Quinn said firefighters seemed to be rushing from one job to the next, with the “greatest need superseded by another greatest need” all day.

I didn't know why I was crying. It just was happening, because this horror story that happened the day before just kept unfolding as the time went on and the days went on Paddy Quinn

He said he felt numb and had difficulty processing what he had just experienced.

Mr Quinn said he received multiple calls from friends and family on the following day.

He told them he was fine, but in reality, he was “breaking down and crying” behind the phone.

“I didn’t know why I was crying. It just was happening, because this horror story that happened the day before just kept unfolding as the time went on and the days went on.”

Mr Quinn went on to play for Tyrone in a Gaelic senior football semi-final, sitting by himself with his head down.

Other players thought he was mentally preparing, but in reality, he was crying with tears running down his face.

“My thoughts were with the families, the sadness, and how the past few months had unfolded and had changed all their lives forever.

“And I thought, ‘Well, maybe – maybe if we won today we might be able to bring back a wee bit of joy’, but it was something that I couldn’t do on the day.”

The Tyrone team went on to win the game.

Mr Quinn also told the inquiry that he and his colleagues did not speak much to each other after they had attended the explosion.

He said: “It seemed they just wanted to go back to their families, to be with their families.”

Mr Quinn added: “Until I wrote this personal statement, my wife had not known what that day was.”

Referring to the impact on his colleagues, he said: “Some of the firefighters had far worse experiences than me.

“A firefighter from another station lost a member of his family.

“Some to this day still need support for what they experienced.”

Mr Quinn said he had avoided the Market Street area in the Co Tyrone town, where the car bomb exploded, for years.

People had died there, people were injured there. I couldn’t walk over it, I couldn’t drive over it Paddy Quinn

He said: “I couldn’t drive it, I couldn’t walk it.

“I would go right round the town, no matter where I was and enter through George’s Street and down past the courthouse to avoid it.

“People had died there, people were injured there. I couldn’t walk over it, I couldn’t drive over it.”

He said his wife had eventually encouraged him to return to the scene.

He said: “One day she managed to get me to walk it. I imagined where we worked was a lot longer, it was very short, a short distance. That surprised me.

“I remembered that every time I avoided it, I remembered the day and the scene.

“But even now that I can drive and walk it, I still remember as I walk past it. My mind goes back to that day.”

Mr Quinn told the inquiry that he has now trained as a critical incident stress management facilitator, to help other firefighters deal with trauma.

He said: “Now I regularly help others, so they can understand the emotional trauma and stress they have experienced and help them with that.

“I am using my experience to help them.”

He said: “My experience of the Omagh bomb, along with other incidents, helped me to support and understand others who may have been impacted by attending incidents that have the potential to cause emotional trauma.”

I think that is obvious from the fact you have retained such vivid and upsetting memories, even after all the years that have passed Lord Turnbull

Mr Quinn added: “In these 29 years I have attended many tragic and horrendous incidents, but nothing I have responded to since the Omagh bomb has ever come anywhere close.”

Inquiry chairman Lord Turnbull said: “The tasks which you and your colleagues attended to on that day must have placed an intolerable strain on each of you.

“I think that is obvious from the fact you have retained such vivid and upsetting memories, even after all the years that have passed.”