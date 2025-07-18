Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An off-duty firefighter who was travelling behind a Somerset school coach when it flipped and slid down a 20ft ditch has been praised for stepping in to save the lives of children.

Pupils from Minehead Middle School, believed to be aged nine and ten, were on the 70-seater coach travelling back from Exmoor Zoo when it crashed on the A936 near Wheddon Cross on Thursday afternoon.

One child died at the scene, while 21 others were injured. Two children were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

During a press conference yesterday evening, it emerged that an off-duty firefighter who was travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

Gavin Ellis of Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service praised the firefighter and said: “I’m also grateful to the off-duty firefighter who was traveling behind the coach at the point of the crash who was able to start to release those casualties from the bus.”

Emergency services near the scene of a bus crash on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe, near Minehead ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

He added: “We were mobilised to a major incident of a coach that had overturned onto its roof and slid approximately 20ft down the embankment.”

“Our crews carried out a number of extrications and rescues in extremely difficult circumstances, and they also supported our ambulance colleagues with casualty treatment,” he added.

“This was a very complex and technically difficult incident for our crews to deal with, and I’m grateful for the tireless effort and actions of the crews in doing everything they could for those who were trapped and as quickly as safely as possible.”

A resident who lives near the site of a school coach crash near Minehead, Somerset, has described the incident as horrendous.

The person, who did not wish to be named, said: “The coach has gone down the slope. It’s pretty steep around here and it’s a big coach.

“There are no barriers along there or anything.

“We’re used to it, you don’t even notice it.

“I can’t believe it happened quite honestly, it’s the biggest thing I have known to go over the slope.

“It’s horrendous, and I’m just so sorry for all those kids on that coach.”

Speaking outside Bridgwater Police Centre, Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “A number of other people have presented or been taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.

“This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance, many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre.

“Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening. An investigation into the cause of this incident will be carried out.”