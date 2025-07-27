Firefighters tackle ‘significant’ factory fire blaze as 20 tonnes of tyres go up in smoke
Local residents and businesses have been advised to keep doors and windows closed, as there is large volumes of smoke in the area
Firefighters are battling a “significant” blaze at a factory after 20 tonnes of tyres reportedly caught fire in the West Midlands.
More than 70 firefighters have been at the factory on Great Bridge Street, between Tipton and West Bromwich, after West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) was called to the scene around 10.40am.
Seventeen fire engines have been sent to the site, along with several specialist resources. No casualties have been reported.
Members of the public warned to stay away from the area, as the fire has sent a thick plume of smoke into the air. One social media user posted on X that it could be seen from as far away as Bilston, about four miles away.
The fire involves a single story unit measuring 100 m by 100 m, WMFS said. They added that good progress was being made in tackling the blaze, with support from police and the ambulance service. Firefighters are working to prevent the fire spreading and to contain the blaze.
A drone team was on site alongside a hydraulic aerial platform and a high volume pump team.
Local residents and businesses have been advised to keep doors and windows closed, as there is large volumes of smoke in the area.
Representatives from National Grid, Severn Trent, the Environment Agency and Sandwell Council were also at the scene.
A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said:
“We have 15 crews in attendance at Great Bridge Street, Great Bridge, where they have responded to a Factory Fire. Please avoid the area, where possible.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments