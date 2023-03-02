Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A misplaced breathing tube contributed to the death of a 13-year-old boy who became the UK’s first known child victim of coronavirus, a coroner has found.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, of Brixton, south-west London, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome, caused by Covid-19 pneumonia, in the early hours of March 30 2020, three days after testing positive for coronavirus.

He suffered a cardiac arrest before he died.

The funeral in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Ground, Chislehurst of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, south London (PA) (PA Archive)

Hours before Ismail’s death, an endotracheal tube (ET) used to help patients breathe was found to be in the wrong position and a decision was made by a consultant in paediatric intensive care to leave it and monitor him.

Senior Coroner Andrew Harris said: “I am satisfied that he (Ismail) would not have died when he did were it not for the tube misplacement.”

The inquest heard evidence from doctors and nurses in charge of treating Ismail.

Ismail’s family were not able to be with him when he died in King’s College Hospital and were also unable to attend his funeral as they were self-isolating after some of his siblings contracted symptoms of Covid-19.

His funeral was held at the Eternal Gardens dedicated Muslim burial ground in Kemnal Park, Chislehurst, and was attended by mourners who all stood apart from each other, observing social distancing guidelines.​

The 13-year-old’s coffin was lowered into the ground by four people wearing protective clothing and face masks.

Ismail tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020 and was admitted to King’s College Hospital after suffering fever, coughing, shortness of breath, vomiting and diarrhoea. He had no apparent underlying health conditions but died after his lungs failed and he went into cardiac arrest.

The family said in a statement shortly after his death: “We are heartbroken as a family due to the devastation caused by the coronavirus as it becomes too real for us as a family and community.

“Ismail was a loving son, brother, nephew to our family and a friend to many people who knew him. His smile was heartwarming and he was always gentle and kind.”

They said his death was “very painful” but they were “comforted by our belief that every life shall taste death and the fact that we have no say when or how this will come about”.