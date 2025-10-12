Revulsion with Westminster will push Scotland to independence, Swinney to say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Revulsion with Westminster’s “race to the right” will push Scots towards independence, John Swinney will tell SNP members as he closes the party’s conference on Monday.

Speaking at the final conference ahead of next year’s election, the First Minister will draw comparisons between the current political climate and the Thatcher era of the 1980s and early 1990s, saying dislike for those policies eventually led to the establishment of the Scottish Parliament.

Addressing members on Monday afternoon, the First Minister is expected to say: “On Westminster’s watch, the basic essentials of life – energy, food and more – are becoming more and more expensive.

“In many ways, the deep-seated problems facing the UK right now are a culmination of decades of failed Thatcherite economics.

“An entire system, accepted by the Westminster parties, of being intensely relaxed about some people becoming filthy rich while everyone else struggles to get by.

“It was in part Scottish revulsion at the policies of Margaret Thatcher that catapulted Scotland towards the creation of a Scottish Parliament, and the rebirth of self-government.

“We became, in Westminster language, a “devolved nation”.

“Today I believe it will be revulsion at Westminster’s race to the right that will change Scotland’s status again.

“From a so-called devolved nation, to what we can be: A modern, outward-looking, inclusive, compassionate country.

“Not a devolved nation. But the world’s newest nation state.

“That, conference, is the fresh start Scotland needs.”

Lamenting the “race to the right” at Westminster, the First Minister is expected to reach out to everyone living in Scotland.

“Wherever you are from, whatever your faith, whatever the colour of your skin, let me make this clear: we are all citizens, we all have a part to play and a contribution to make,” he will say.

“And conference, yes, I am proud to say that refugees are welcome here.

“The race to the right at Westminster is one reason why independence is so urgent and necessary.”

The UK Government’s pledge to bring down energy bills will also come under fire, with the First Minister to dub Great British Energy “the Great British rip-off”.

By the end of the conference, Mr Swinney will have spoken on all three days, including securing the support of members for his independence plans, which set the bar at a majority of MSPs next year to secure a mandate to seek another referendum.

He was forced to clear up comments by his depute leader Keith Brown, who told journalists just minutes after the vote the First Minister was “staking his premiership on winning independence”.

But speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Show, the First Minister said: “It would be kind of funny if I won the election then resigned.

“To make progress on the independence question, we’ve got to get 65 seats at the Scottish Parliament, that’s what I’m working to achieve.

“I’m here for the long haul to lead the SNP and deliver for the people of Scotland.”

Ahead of the address, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the people of Scotland “won’t be fooled”.

“Our NHS is on its knees, with record waiting lists and thousands forced to turn to the private sector, violence in schools is rising, and the housing emergency is worsening by the day,” she said.

“The SNP has had almost two decades to get it right, but things are only getting worse.

“Instead of focusing on the priorities of the people of Scotland, they’ll spend their conference talking to themselves about division.

“We can’t risk a third decade of this tired and incompetent government.

“Next year’s election is about removing them from power and only Scottish Labour can end the SNP’s mismanagement and take Scotland in a new direction.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Tory deputy leader Rachael Hamilton accused the First Minister of “playing to the nationalist gallery to distract from his party’s atrocious record”.

“He has been at that heart of that government for almost all of the 18 years the SNP has been in power, but still he prioritises an obsession with independence over Scots’ real priorities,” she said.

“After all that time, it is laughable he is saying that the SNP are not to blame for the state Scotland is in, or that another divisive push for independence is the fresh start the country needs.

“It is time for John to move on.”