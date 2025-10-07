Welsh First Minister stops short of condemning protests on October 7 anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Welsh First Minister has stopped short of condemning protests on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

After Sir Keir Starmer criticised the demonstrations as “un-British”, the Labour FM Eluned Morgan refused to echo the Prime Minister’s comments, instead calling for “sensitivity” from pro-Palestine protesters on Tuesday.

Writing in The Times, he said pro-Palestine protests have been used by some as a “despicable excuse to attack British Jews”.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, urged Baroness Morgan to condemn protests taking place on Tuesday.

He said: “Last week, on Yom Kippur, we saw an atrocious, murderous, barbaric antisemitic attack in Manchester, at the Heaton Park synagogue.

“And, of course, today marks the second anniversary of the atrocities of the October 7 massacre in Israel, carried out by Hamas terrorists.

“The Jewish community, understandably, here in Wales, and across the UK, is fearful of yet further attacks, and they feel intimidated and hurt by the disrespectful behaviour of some terrorist-supporting protesters who continue to fuel hatred on our streets.

“Will you join me today in condemning those who are taking part in such protests?”

Baroness Morgan said: “I think we’ve got to use extreme sensitivity on this day of all days.

“I think that it is important that we all, as politicians, appeal for calmness and for kindness, and to make sure that we stand together with our communities across the nation and calm the temperature down on this.

“It is our responsibility as leaders within our communities to make sure that we are appealing for people to calm down and not to raise the temperatures at a really sensitive time.”

Mr Millar added: “The UK Prime Minister and the Home Secretary have called for protests to be called off today.

“I agree with them, but you haven’t.

“So, can you tell us, will you call for protesters to stay at home and not be on our streets, on today of all days?”

Lady Morgan said: “I think it’s important that we support people’s rights to protest.

“I think that’s part of who we are as a democratic nation.

“But I do think that there are times when you need to be sensitive, and I think today is a day when you need to be sensitive.”