Scottish First Minister flies to US to push for lower whisky tariffs

The First Minister has flown to Washington DC to push for a better deal on Scotch whisky tariffs that are currently costing £4 million per week.

John Swinney flew to the US capital on Monday, joined by a delegation from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA).

They will jointly engage with representatives of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (Discus) to advocate for a better deal including potentially zero-for-zero tariffs on spirits as part of the ongoing UK-USA trade negotiations.

The trip, which is only expected to last a day, comes just over a week before President Donald Trump’s State Visit to the UK.

Mr Swinney said: “During President Trump’s visit to Scotland in July, we succeeded in putting whisky firmly on the trade agenda and I pledged to do whatever I could to help get a better tariff deal.

“The negotiations themselves are, of course, for the UK negotiating team but during this trip we are partnering with industry to promote the interests of Scotch whisky – a key economic interest and iconic Scottish product – and make the case for a better tariff deal.

“We will argue that the reduction of tariffs is in the interests of the United States as well as Scotland. The United States is the largest market for Scotch whisky, but Scottish distillers also spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year buying Bourbon casks from Kentucky.

“With President Trump’s state visit imminent, these are critical days on which hopes of a better tariff deal for Scotch Whisky rest. We are here to make sure we have done everything possible to get the best deal for Scotland.”

During the trip, the First Minister will undertake a series of engagements including meetings with representatives and member companies of both the SWA, Discus and their respective member companies.

The trip, which is only from Monday to Tuesday evening, supports the Scottish Government’s key priority to grow the economy with Scotland’s whisky industry employing more than 20,000 workers, many located in rural areas.

Scotch Whisky Association chief executive Mark Kent said: “The First Minister’s visit to the United States to press the case for removal of Scotch whisky tariffs is a positive and timely intervention ahead of the president’s forthcoming state visit to the UK.

“The current 10% tariff is costing the Scotch whisky industry £4 million a week in lost exports, with businesses losing out on investment, employment and growth.

“Scotch whisky and US whiskey share a close and longstanding trade relationship, and industries on both sides welcome the First Minister’s leadership on this issue and his efforts to strike a deal which will benefit communities in Scotland and across the US.”

When President Trump visited Scotland in July, Mr Swinney spoke to him about the current 10% tariffs on Scotch whisky.

When asked if that tariff could be dropped or eliminated, Mr Trump said: “We’ll talk about that, I didn’t know whisky was a problem. I’m not a big whisky drinker, but maybe I should be.”