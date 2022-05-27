Fish and chip shops ‘at risk’ as UK plans Russian seafood sanctions

UK ministers are reportedly set to hit Russia with a fresh wave of sanctions that will target seafood imports- but are risking the trade of British fish and chip shops.

Tarrifs will be introduced for exports of Russian whitefish, including cod and haddock, it’s claimed.

Currently, Britain imports around 30 per cent of its whitefish from Russia. The country also controls a staggering 45 per cent of the global market.

Now, a third of the Britain’s chippies are concerned they willl have to close if there are shortages of whitefish and oil.

A government source told The Telegraph: “There are no timescales on when we introduce the tariffs but we’ve made it very clear we intend to introduce them.”

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, warned the tarrifs would “pile more pressure on an industry already feeling the full force of inflationary costs”.

He added that the industry does not expect “special treatment” but hopes that the government will reduce VAT as part of a longterm strategy to help counter the effect of sanctions.

Andrew Bridgen, Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire also said that he supported the “necessary sanctions” but expressed concern for the “devastating effect” on fish and chip business owners.

“Fish and chips shops are a totemic part of British life, and if it becomes an expensive treat rather than a staple many of them will be out of business,” he told The Telegraph.

Whitefish was flagged as one of the imports to be hit by sanctions back in March, but was then left out.

A ban on Russian caviar introduced by Brussels and London is also due to be implemented at the end of the month as the West turn up a notch in putting pressure on Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine rages on.