A group of Black Muslim teenagers have been praised as “heroes” for running into a burning building to rescue people, including a blind pensioner with hearing difficulties.

The blaze erupted in a block of flats in Bethnal Green, east London, at around 6pm on Thursday, when the three teenagers were on their way to the Young Black Men project at a nearby centre.

They raced to help after spotting smoke and hearing a loud sound, likened to an “explosion” by witnesses, from across the street and seeing the smoke. Another man, 29-year-old Mohamed Rahman, also rushed into the blaze and was subsequently hospitalised after “vomiting soot”.

Sakariye Digaale, known to friends as ‘Zak’, who was with his friends Zakariya Ibrahim and Saaed when he spotted the fire, told The Independent how they approached the flats and immediately began knocking on the doors urging people to evacuate the building.

Despite being “scared”, the 18-year-old said it was a “fight or flight” moment and helping to secure others’ safety was paramount.

“It really was ‘fight or flight’,” Sakariye Digaale told The Independent. (Supplied)

“Luckily we weren’t hurt but there was a lot of debris flying around which ended up injuring some people around, like one man who was walking his dog,” Mr Digaale said.

“We were cautious about entering the building but, at that point, it really was ‘fight or flight’; we tried to save as many lives as we could.”

While his friends coordinated evacuations and rescues, Mr Digaale learned that a blind and deaf man was stranded on the fourth floor. He found him and carried him on his back out of the building.

Mr Digaale said of his actions: “I’m conscious of how society often views Black people and Muslim but, honestly, the lessons that my friends and I learned at a young age, as Muslims, remind us that every life is valued.

“I hope that our actions contradict some of the common misconceptions around who Black, Muslim people are.”

When asked what he wants others’ to derive from their actions, Mr Digaale said: “If there’s an opportunity for you to help the needy or someone who’s not in as fortunate a position as you in life, you should take that seriously and try to help as many people as you can.”

Mr Digaale’s friend Mr Ibrahim, 18, said: “I just know if I had my nan or mum in a building... I wish people did that because nowadays I’ve seen people only care for themselves so I hope this changes people and it becomes a domino effect where everyone starts to help in any way.”

“I am really proud of our young Black men, who risked their lives, to enter a burning building,” Abdi Hassan, of Coffee Afrik, who runs the centre which the teens attend, told The Independent.

“I recognise the excellence and power of our young Black men, the importance to let them lead, direct our work and to give back as Islam teaches us, that our neighbours have rights over us.

“I hope that we can really look at the narrative about Black men and that we reimagine how we treat our young people, I am honoured to serve them daily”.

Around 100 firefighters responded to the fire after residents’ reports of a “large explosion” on Granby Street.

A Young Black Men project session in east London. The service is geared towards nurturing the wellbeing of this cohort. (Supplied)

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed it received more than 40 calls alerting them about the huge blaze inside the eight-storey building, with flames on the third and fourth floors. Four people were taken to hospital, according to station commander Paul Green.