Man dies after becoming ‘trapped under machinery’ in office building

A worker has died after being trapped underneath machinery in a central London office building.

Paramedics, police and firefighters rushed to a building in the City at around 10.20am on Thursday.

The London Fire Brigade said there was a man trapped under machinery on the 9th floor of the building.

“Crews worked to rescue the man but he sadly died at the scene,” they said. “Fire engines, including a fire rescue unit, from Dowgate, Islington and Soho fire stations attended the scene alongside partners from the City of London Police and London Ambulance Service.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson, added: “We sent numerous resources to the scene, including two ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a clinical team manager and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, from the City of London Police, said: “Officers were called at 10:07am to an industrial incident in Fleet Place to assist the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade. Sadly, one person died at the scene.”

It is not known how long the man was trapped for. One office worker told the Evening Standard: “No-one knew what was going on, our bosses didn’t tell us.

“There were loads of fire engines, police the works. There have been maintenance guys on all the floors of the building today.

“It’s so sad to lose your life at work. No-one gets paid enough for that.”