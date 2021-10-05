London flooding hits roads and causes Tube closures

Flooding has hit parts of London following heavy overnight rain resulting in road disruption and Tube closures.

Photos across parts of Knightsbridge West London show cars moving through heavy rain as two Tube lines have been forced to close. The District line has been closed between Earls Court and Barking due to flooding at Gloucester Road, while the Piccadilly line has severe delays due to an earlier power supply issue, Transport for London said.

The Metropolitan line has also been hit by flooding at Aldgate.

London Overground has no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction due to flooding at Imperial Wharf.

The A4 just past the Hammersmith Flyover had a whole lane completely submerged in west London.

According to the Met Office, parts of London were hit by torrential rain with St James Park in central London recording 26mm (over an inch) of rain in an hour. Extra care has been advised while travelling this morning while traffic in Knightsbridge, which has been particularly hard hit by flooding, is reportedly still slow moving.

The national forecaster has put a yellow weather warning in place from 2am on Tuesday, with the worst affected areas predicted to be the East and North East, as opposed to London and the South East.