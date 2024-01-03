Mapped: UK hit by more than 600 flood warnings and alerts after Storm Henk downpours

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 600 flood warnings and alerts are in place across the UK after Storm Henk deluged much of the country with heavy rain.

On Wednesday morning there were 298 Environment Agency warnings and 346 still in place as 10,000 homes remain without power. A severe flood warning had been issued for the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome holiday park and surrounding businesses in Northampton after hundreds of holidaymakers were evacuated on Tuesday, but it was lifted on Wednesday morning.

The UK’s rail network was hit by flooding and power cuts on Tuesday afternoon, with many operators reporting ongoing issues for the following morning commute.

Hundreds of warnings, in red, and alerts, in orange, are in place across the country (UK Government)

Greater Anglia said it was still experiencing severe disruption, with do not travel warnings in place on routes in Norwich, Colchester, Peterborough and Cambridge, while South Western Railway said disruption linked to the storm was likely continue throughout the day.

Great Northern Rail said services would be delayed from Cambridge to Ely and Kings Lynn until 10am on Wednesday as they work to repair damaged overhead wires and remove a damaged train.

Southern Rail also said delays were expected with repairs ongoing between Uckfield, Buxted and Crowborough, while Great Western Railway said issues were likely until the end of the day due to heavy flooding between Swindon and Bristol Parkway.

Flood warnings cover much of central England (UK government)

Hundreds of flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, are in place across much of England from the Lake District in the north to Eastbourne in the south.

Flood alerts, where flooding is possible, are even more widespread and cover almost every part of England following Tuesday’s downpours.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service alone said it had received 140 flood-related calls in the last 24 hours.

Leicestershire Police said a large number of homes were being affected by flooding in Loughborough, with police closing Belton Road from the junction of Jubilee Drive to Meadow Lane and A426 Lutterworth Road from Little Glen Road To Leicester Road Roundabout in Blaby.

Flooding has closed the A52 in Nottinghamshire westbound from the A60 (Nottingham Knight roundabout) to the A606 (Edwalton), and the A1 in Lincolnshire northbound from the A52 (Grantham) to the B6326 (near Newark).

National Highways said: “With more rain expected in many areas throughout the day, it is anticipated that the roads will remain closed for several hours.”