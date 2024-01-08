Floral tributes to murdered teenager removed by local council

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a murdered teenager have spoken of their heartbreak as floral tributes continue to be removed by the local council.

Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed to death outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, on 31 January 2020.

Every year flowers and photographs are placed at a tree next to the pub paying tribute to the young man, but they are later cleared away by Writtle Parish Council.

This has angered the family of Mr Taylor, who say they have also been denied a request to have a memorial bench installed at the scene of his death.

Mr Taylor’s grandmother, Julie, told BBC Essex: “The heartbreaking thing for us is Liam doesn’t have a resting place.

“So that tree is the only place we’ve got and we do respect it - we don’t have dead flowers there, we don’t have the mess.”

She added: “For some reason Writtle [Parish Council] doesn’t seem to have a heart.”

The council told the broadcaster that the items have been cleared away for the last three years since Mr Taylor’s death and that they would continue to do so.

In a statement, Writtle Parish Council said: “The council liaised with the family to notify them of the clearance in advance so that they were able to remove personal items.

“The items were cleared on Monday, 23 March 2020 and any items placed around the tree continue to be cleared by the council.”

The Independent has contacted Writtle Parish Council for further comment.

Tributes to Mr Taylor at the scene described him as a “lovely and caring” individual. Shortly his death more than 50 people arrived at The Green, near the pub, to lay flowers and release balloons to commemorate his life.

Three men were jailed for the “senseless and vicious” killing of Mr Taylor.

Ryan Filby, 22, of Chelmsford, and Daniel Daden, 20, formerly of Witham, were convicted of murder and wounding with intent. Louis Colgate, 19, from Chelmsford, admitted murder. All three were given life sentences.

After the trio’s conviction, Stephen Jennings of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “This was a senseless and vicious attack that took the life of a young man and has devastated his family.

“His friend and those who witnessed the attack have also suffered the effects from being involved in a situation that none of us would ever wish to be in.

“Liam’s murder has caused reverberations throughout the community and among those who knew him, and I understand people will be angry, upset and grieving.

“There is never any excuse to carry knives or weapons, and violence will not solve anything. It will only ever have severe consequences for everyone involved and can lead to even more lives being ruined.”