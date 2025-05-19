Man arrested on suspicion of farmer Mike Gaine’s murder continues to be held

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Michael “Mike” Gaine continues to be held in custody.

Mr Gaine, a 56-year-old sheep farmer with land near Kenmare in Co Kerry, was reported missing from his home more than eight weeks ago.

On Saturday, partial remains were found at Mr Gaine’s farm in Carrig East and a crime scene was declared as gardai searched for further remains.

On Sunday, a man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of Mr Gaine’s murder.

He continues to be held in custody for questioning.

The search and examination of Mr Gaine’s farmland continued on Monday, with fire services and soldiers supporting Garda efforts.

Kerry Drain Services machinery was also at the scene.

The Defence Forces said members of its Engineer Specialist Search Team were assisting gardai in Kenmare but would not comment further while the operation was ongoing.

Several personnel were seen digging lands near a barn on Monday afternoon while a field further away was searched by hand by Irish soldiers.

Flowers, candles and notes offering condolences to the Gaine family have been left around a wooden post at the entrance to the farm, with a grey woollen Massey Ferguson cap left on top.

Several tourists stopped briefly to look at the search operation as they passed by the farm, located along the scenic Ring of Kerry route.

Kenmare local Rory O’Connor said Mr Gaine’s death had “cast a pall” over the area, especially the close-knit farming community.

“It has cast a shadow over the area,” he told the PA news agency as he looked at flowers left for the sheep farmer.

Mr Gaine was last seen on the morning of March 20 in Kenmare town buying phone credit in the Centra shop.

Several appeals were issued and extensive searches involving Irish soldiers, the Garda water unit and road checkpoints were held to try to find the missing man.

Around 2,200 hours of CCTV and dashcam footage and 130 witness statements were taken by the end of April.

Mr Gaine’s wife Janice and sister Noreen O’Regan issued a plea at that time, via the gardai, saying his disappearance was out of character and they wanted to know what happened to him.