Flu jabs rolled out for pregnant women and children in England ahead of winter

Influenza vaccinations are available for children and pregnant women in England from Monday, with a pilot scheme to administer jabs in nursery schools also rolling out.

Health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated ahead of winter after last season saw more than 300,000 hospital bed days taken up by flu patients, nearly double from the previous winter, according to NHS England.

The vaccination is available to all children aged two to 16-years-old, as well as those aged between six months and 18-years-old that fall into clinical risk groups.

Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care and community services at NHS England, said: “The threat from getting seriously ill from flu and Covid-19 is all too real and each year we see hundreds of thousands of people hospitalised due to these nasty viruses – especially across the winter months.

“Vaccination is our best defence against these viruses and can be lifesaving – so I would urge mums-to-be, parents of young children and teens, and others who are eligible to come forward or book appointments for their jabs as soon as possible, to help protect themselves and loved ones.”

open image in gallery Flu vaccinations will be offered to two and three-year-olds in some nursery schools for the first time ( AFP via Getty Images )

Most school-aged children can receive the shots on school grounds, while those who are younger can receive them at their nursery or GP. Pregnant women can receive a vaccine at their maternity appointments, or at their GP or pharmacy.

Starting from October, the vaccination will also be offered to those over the age of 65 or in clinical risk groups. It will also be available to care home staff, health and social care workers, and those in close contact with immunosuppressed people.

The NHS is also offering Covid vaccinations to people who are over 75 or are immunosuppressed. Eligible individuals can book both jabs from the health service’s booking system from Monday.

open image in gallery According to NHS England, more than 300,000 hospital bed days were taken up by flu patients last winter ( PA )

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said: “We’re taking action now to protect the most vulnerable and build our defences before seasonal viruses take hold.

“Last winter showed us the significant impact the flu vaccination programme has, with over 100,000 hospitalisations prevented, protecting patients from disease and the NHS from winter pressures.

“I urge all eligible families to come forward as soon as possible. Getting vaccinated now means you’ll be protected before peak flu season hits.”

In January this year, more than a dozen hospitals in the UK had declared critical incidents after emergency departments were severely overburdened by the number of flu cases. The NHS’s highest alert level is issued when services are unable to deliver critical services, and are risking patients safety, meaning they must call on partners to help with staffing.