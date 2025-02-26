Mapped: England’s worst areas for fly-tipping revealed as cases top 1.1 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Local councils across the country have dealt with a record number of fly-tipping incidents, according to the latest government data.

New figures from the Environment Department (Defra) showed local authorities in England dealt with 1.15 million fly-tipping incidents in 2023/24.

That is an increase of 6 per cent from the 1.08 million the previous year and the highest level in the six years since the current method for reporting was brought in.

However, countryside leaders warned the problem was even greater than the figures suggest as they only include rubbish dumped on public land, while farmers and rural businesses face stress, disruption and “staggering” costs to clear up waste illegally left on private land.

Last year, some 60 per cent of cases involved household waste, with 688,000 incidents of illegally dumped rubbish from homes, ranging from black bags of waste to the contents of shed clearances, furniture, carpets and DIY.

The most common place for fly-tipping to occur was on pavements and roads, accounting for 37 per cent of incidents.

The Independent has put together the map below which shows the number of fly-tipping incidents in each local authority in England.

Nearly all of the ten worst areas for fly-tipping were London boroughs, with Croydon in South London taking the top spot. More the 35,000 fly-tipping incidents were recorded in the area from 2023-2024.

Oadby and Wigston in Leicestershire was the local council with the least number of fly-tipping incidents.

Across the country, nearly a third (31 per cent) of incidents were the size of a small van load, while 28 per cent were the equivalent of a car boot or less of rubbish.

But 4 per cent were the size of a tipper lorry load or larger, with large fly-tipping incidents costing £13.1 million for councils to clean up, the figures show.

The figures also reveal a slight drop in the number of enforcement actions, with fixed-penalty notices and court fines both down on the previous year.

The ten local authorities with the most fly-tipping incidents

Croydon - 35,470 Camden - 34,786 Hackney - 33,464 Nottingham - 30,511 Lewisham - 27,599 Hounslow - 27,241 Brent - 27,023 Westminster - 25,531 Southwark - 22,912 Liverpool - 20,003

Local authorities with the least fly-tipping incidents

Oadby and Wigston - 12 Rutland - 121 Amber Valley - 216 Malvern Hills - 219 Torridge - 220 Erewash - 239 Fareham - 247 West Suffolk - 265 Derbyshire Dales - 317 Melton - 325

Responding to the figures, environment secretary Steve Reed said: “Fly-tipping is a disgraceful act which trashes communities and its increase is unacceptable. Communities and businesses shouldn’t have to put up with these crimes.”

He pledged the government will crack down on fly-tipping and “punish rubbish dumpers, forcing them to clean up their mess”.

He also said the new Crime and Policing Bill gives ministers the power to issue statutory guidance to councils to drive up fly-tipping enforcement.