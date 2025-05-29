Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s first-ever flying taxi has completed its first journey as the government backs plans to introduce the service by 2028.

The prototype VX4 electric aircraft is the first of its kind to complete a cross-country trip from the Cotswolds in normal airspace outside of test conditions in European aviation history.

Developed by Bristol-based start-up Vertical Aerospace, the vehicle is capable of carrying one pilot and four passengers, and can reach speeds of up to 150 mph across a distance of 100 miles.

Last month, the government announced £20 million of funding to make the use of commercial drones and flying taxi services a reality.

The Department for Transport (DfT) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be supported by the new Regulatory Innovation Office, which aims to cut red tape to ensure new technology reaches the public sooner.

open image in gallery The government has invested £20m to make flying taxis a reality ( Vertical Aerospace )

Chief test pilot Simon Davies said: “Taking the aircraft beyond the airfield and cruising over the Cotswolds for the first time was truly special and a career highlight for me.

“Our performance predictions were absolutely spot on, and the aircraft took off as a natural extension of all the ground tests and preparation we’ve done. There are aircraft which are safe and capable but not always enjoyable to fly.

“The VX4 was not only safe but was an absolute pleasure. It is responsive, smooth, simple to operate and the sound level from the propellers is quiet and pleasant in the cockpit. An honour to fly, and a real testament to the incredible team behind it.”

Industry experts believe the flying taxis could improve connectivity across the UK, with a journey from Brighton to Heathrow estimated to be just 20 minutes.

In March, US company Joby Aviation announced its collaboration with Virgin Atlantic which aims to offer “seamless, zero-emission, short-range journeys across the UK”, starting with hubs at Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200mph.

Labour MP Alice Macdonald raised a scheme by Norwich Airport that aims to “make East Anglia the heart of aviation innovation” and invited the transport minister to “take a flight on an electric plane”.

Transport minister Mike Kane stressed to MPs earlier this month the government's commitment to "maximise the benefits of future flight technologies, including flying taxis”.