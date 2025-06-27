Former Mid and East Antrim chief faces prosecution over alleged deleted emails

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former head of Mid and East Antrim Council is facing prosecution in a probe into the alleged deletion of emails.

Anne Donaghy has “denied any wrongdoing during her time in office”.

A solicitor of Ms Donaghy added she will “vehemently contest these three technical offences”.

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) on Friday confirmed that it has taken a decision to prosecute two people following a police probe into the alleged deletion of emails related to a freedom of information (FOI) request at the council in 2021.

It comes after a BBC Spotlight programme reported police searches of the council offices in October 2021 and April 2022 were connected to an alleged attempt to delete correspondence around a decision to withdraw council staff involved in post-Brexit trade agreement checks at Larne Port.

During a time of political tension over the introduction of an “Irish Sea border”, a number of staff were temporarily removed from the posts for their safety following alleged threats from loyalist paramilitaries.

Department of Agriculture staff were also withdrawn from the port on February 1 2021 amid security concerns.

However police later said they were not aware of any credible threats.

A PPS spokesperson said one individual is being prosecuted for three offences under the Freedom of Information Act 2000, and a second individual is being prosecuted for one offence under the same Act.

“The charges relate to offences allegedly committed in April 2021 and June 2021,” they said.

In total four individuals were reported on a police investigation file submitted to the PPS for consideration.

The PPS said a senior prosecutor carefully considered all the available evidence and applied the test for prosecution before taking decisions in relation to the four reported individuals.

“It has been determined that the available evidence in relation to the other two reported individuals is insufficient in order to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction and therefore the test for prosecution is not met in relation to them,” they said.

Solicitor Kevin Winters said Ms Donaghy has an outstanding High Court legal action against the council alleging discrimination.

“Today we received notification that she will be prosecuted on three counts of allegedly concealing records, aiding and abetting another person to erase or conceal a record and attempting to erase or conceal a record contrary to FOIA and other legislation,” he said.

“Our client denies any wrongdoing during her time in office and will vehemently contest these three technical offences.

“Central to her defence will be very strong allegations of investigative bias over the manner in which this inquiry has been conducted.

“Those same allegations have been the subject of a long-running complaint to PONI, the out workings of which will feature in any trial, if one is ever directed.”

He added: “Anne Donaghy has an impeccable record and service working for the council.

“She wants to put on record her sincere thanks for the all the support she has received from former colleagues in council and beyond in the wider community.

“Our client takes a lot of strength from this and knows it will serve her well going forward when confronting what are essentially contrived politically motivated allegations.”