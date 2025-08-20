Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four more foods could require allergy warning labels after deaths

In almost 3,000 cases of anaphylaxis, some 413 were caused by emerging allergens, including two deaths

Storm Newton
Wednesday 20 August 2025 11:43 BST
Video Player Placeholder
What to do if someone gets an allergic reaction?

Researchers say four foods, including goat's milk and pine nuts, may need allergy warning labels.

The recommendation follows a recent study that highlighted eight foods currently not included on the list for mandatory allergy labelling but which are regularly involved in cases of anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction that can happen very quickly.

Experts in France analysed food-induced anaphylaxis cases reported to the Allergy Vigilance Network from 2002–2023 and found that in almost 3,000 cases, some 413 were caused by eight emerging allergens without mandatory labelling, including two deaths.

“We therefore believe it is time to review the list of the 14 foods with mandatory labelling to include at least the most severe of these emerging food allergens,” study author Dominique Sabouraud-Leclerc said.

Pine nuts are one of four foods researchers say should be on allergen listings
Pine nuts are one of four foods researchers say should be on allergen listings (Alamy/PA)

Writing in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Allergy, researchers suggest four of these foods – goat and sheep milk, buckwheat, peas and lentils, and pine nuts – should be included on allergen listings due to their “frequency, severity, recurrence, and potential for hidden exposure”.

The recurrence rate – which means the same allergen caused a number of reactions in the same patient – ranged from 7.3 per cent for peas and lentils to 56 per cent for goat and sheep milk.

Researchers also warned that other ingredients to be wary of include kiwi, apple, beehive products like pollen, and alpha-gal, which can be found in red meat.

In the UK and EU, food businesses are required to highlight 14 major allergens on packaging, including:

  1. Celery
  2. Cereals containing gluten, such as wheat, rye, barley and oats
  3. Crustaceans like prawns, crabs and lobsters
  4. Eggs
  5. Fish
  6. Lupin, a legume related to peanuts
  7. Milk
  8. Molluscs like mussels and oysters
  9. Mustard
  10. Peanuts
  11. Sesame
  12. Soybeans
  13. Sulphur dioxide and sulphites
  14. Tree nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, brazil nuts, cashews, pecans, pistachios and macadamia nuts

Anaphylaxis symptoms usually start within minutes of coming into contact with an allergen and can include swelling of the throat and tongue, trouble breathing and fainting.

