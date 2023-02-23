Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the minister for environment, food and rural affairs faces urgent question on food shortages.

It comes as supermarkets in the UK are limiting sales of certain fruit and vegetables.

The shortages started with tomatoes, but has since extended to peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket, has introduced a cap of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

During the winter, the UK imports approximately 95 per cent of its tomatoes and 90 per cent of its lettuces. Most come from Spain and north Africa.

The issue is thought to have been caused by difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa, which have disrupted the harvest for some fruit and vegetables.

At this time of year the UK also imports some produce from domestic growers and the Netherlands, but producers in both countries have reported cutting back on their use of greenhouses because of high energy prices.

