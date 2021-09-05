Teenage footballer dies after collapsing during match

A teenage footballer has died after collapsing during an FA Youth Cup game earlier this week.

Dylan Rich was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch in a match at the Regatta Way Ground in Nottinghamshire on Thursday.

The 17-year-old is suspected to have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the fifth minute of the game. First aid was administered on scene and a defibrillator was used before paramedics arrived.

On Thursday evening, Dylan’s Football Club, the West Bridgford Colts shared a statement that said a player had become “seriously unwell” during the match, but was undergoing treatment in hospital.

On Sunday the club shared another statement announcing Dylan’s death.

“This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy, and Dylan’s family, friends and teammates.

“The club will provide all the support it can to those players and club officials impacted by this tragic event, but for now there are no further words possible, and we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

The club thanked those in the community for messages of support and well wishes for Dylan that had been received in recent days.

Boston United Pilgrims, the opposing team, also released a statement on Sunday. It said: “The Pilgrims’ thoughts are firmly with the Rich family at the present time – as well as all at West Bridgford FC.”

The Football Association, responsible for the tournament, released a statement that said everyone at the FA was “deeply saddened” by Dylan’s passing, and extended their condolences to his friends, family and everyone at the West Bridgford club.

It continued: “We would like to recognise the courageous response of all those who reacted quickly to the situation at the FA Youth Cup fixture on Thursday evening and we thank the emergency services for their efforts.”

Two ambulances, a fast response car and an air ambulance from the East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene on Thursday evening, before transporting Dylan to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

After the teenager’s collapse, the rest of the game was abandoned.