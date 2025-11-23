Forbes to hold summit on future of under-threat Fife chemical plant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Deputy First Minister is to host a summit on future support for workers after visiting a threatened chemical plant.

Kate Forbes will visit the ExxonMobil ethylene plant at Mossmorran, Fife, on Tuesday.

The visit comes as hundreds of staff face losing their jobs after the petrochemical company announced plans to close the site in February.

ExxonMobil has said the plant does not have a competitive future in the current economic and and policy environment.

Ms Forbes said the summit will be an opportunity to explore how to ensure everything possible is being done to support workers and secure a future for the site.

ExxonMobil, the unions GMB and Unite, Scottish Enterprise, the UK Government, Fife Council, Fife College, the Scottish National Investment Bank and local MSPs have all been invited to attend the summit.

Ms Forbes said: “Our immediate priority is to explore way to retain employment at the site and support the workforce through this period of uncertainty.

“I look forward to visiting the site and engaging with workforce representatives and the company. The chief executive of Scottish Enterprise (Adrian Gillespie) will join me, so that we can move at pace to explore new investment opportunities.

“Last week, I informed the Scottish Parliament that I would convene a task force to consider new opportunities for the Mossmorran site and to prioritise the workforce.

“Since then I have engaged extensively with the unions and Scottish Enterprise. I will announce further information about the taskforce imminently.

“In the meantime, this summit will bring together all the key stakeholders and I am keen that we consider every possible option to support the workforce at this distressing time.”

She added: “The Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise are committed to doing all we can to support the people impacted by this and to ensure we do not lose the vital skills base of the Mossmorran workforce in Fife.”

Robert Deavy, GMB Scotland senior organiser, said: “Every possible option to protect the future of this plant must be on the table on Tuesday and pursued with absolute urgency.

“Everyone involved in these discussions must share our commitment and determination to protect these workers’ jobs and safeguard their communities in every way possible.

“Scotland cannot afford to lose the jobs, skills and industrial capability of Mossmorran and these talks must recognise that and then quickly deliver effective action.”

Cliff Bowen, of Unite, said: “Unite the union welcomes this important intervention by the Deputy First Minister to convene a summit to tackle the issues arising as a result of ExxonMobil’s decision to close the Fife Ethylene Plant.

“Both Governments now must take decisive action to support the workforce that mitigate, and hopefully prevent, the consequences of this decision. Unite members need the support of all parties to secure their future.”