Sturgeon: I do not agree with Forbes being banned by Fringe venue

Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not agree with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes being banned from a major venue at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The former SNP leader told reporters in Edinburgh that she disagreed with cancel culture.

It comes amid a row over the Summerhall venue’s decision not to have Ms Forbes back at any future events following a fringe show organised by The Herald newspaper.

The venue has reportedly suggested that John Swinney’s deputy posed a safety and wellbeing risk to its staff over her views on trans rights.

Ms Forbes is a devout Christian and a member of the socially conservative Free Church of Scotland.

She was criticised during her SNP leadership battle for her stance on gay marriage, abortion and trans rights.

Ms Sturgeon, who appointed Ms Forbes as finance secretary while she was first minister, was asked whether she agreed with Summerhall’s decision.

“I don’t agree with cancel culture and I don’t agree with that,” she said.

She added that she took no responsibility for the venue’s decision.

Summerhall, which has received more £600,000 in government funding, previously held Herald Unspun live events with Mr Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, the latter of whom has U-turned over his stance on gender self-ID.

Ms Forbes expressed disappointment at the venue and said she “fervently” believes in freedom of speech.

“Any effort to cancel people, especially politicians, undermines democracy,” she said.

“Many people attended the Herald event and it is important that we could freely discuss and debate matters in a respectful manner.

“I respect and acknowledge the fact that, in a liberal democracy, there are people who will agree with me and others who will disagree with me.

“That is all the more reason to create events where the audience and journalists can question politicians openly, as the Herald did.”

In a statement, the Summerhall venue said: “This event was booked as a series of long-form interviews prior to the guest list being confirmed.

“Summerhall Arts primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of the artists and performers we work with, and going forward we will be developing robust, proactive inclusion and wellbeing policies that would prevent this oversight in our bookings process happening again.”

Shona Robison, who succeeded Ms Forbes as Finance Secretary, also defended her colleague, calling Summerhall’s decision “unwise and unnecessary”.