Man charged with killing 13-year-old cyclist by dangerous driving in 2023

A man has been charged with causing the death of a 13-year-old cyclist by dangerous driving almost two years after the incident.

A white Ford Ranger collided with Alfie Brown, who was on a pedal cycle, in Swafield, near North Walsham, Norfolk, on August 10 2023.

The teenage boy died at the scene from his injuries.

James Durham, 54, of Goodwin Road, Mundesley, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident, Norfolk Police said on Monday.

A man in his 50s was previously arrested and taken into custody on the day of the incident on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, before being released under investigation, the force said.

A GoFundMe page set up by Alfie’s family for his funeral raised more than £15,000.

His auntie, Emma Brown, said the “beautiful and brilliant” boy was the victim of a hit-and-run while cycling home from his friend’s house, and that the driver “did not stop nor attempt to stop”.

In a tribute, she said: “Alfie was an adventurous, intelligent, beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him. Life will never be the same without him and he will always be in our hearts.

“Alfie loved riding his bike, playing the guitar and learning new things.”

Durham will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on August 1.