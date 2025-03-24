Fortnum & Mason offers high-end hampers in minutes in new rapid delivery service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fortnum & Mason is launching a rapid grocery delivery service, ferrying loose leaf teas, biscuit selections and luxury hampers directly to Londoners’ doors in minutes.

Britain’s oldest department store said customers will be able to order groceries at any time of the day or night via delivery app Zapp.

It is Fortnum & Mason’s first foray into the booming on-demand delivery industry, which has seen Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Asda strike deals with apps such as Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats in recent years.

But with its luxury treats, expensive champagne and hampers retailing for up to £1,000, Fortnum & Mason’s entry into the rapid delivery market is a different proposition.

Liz Darran, chief brand officer at Fortnum & Mason, said: “We are always looking for new ways to bring our products to customers in a way that complements their busy lifestyles.

“Partnering with leading tech brand Zapp ensures our customers can enjoy their favourite Fortnum’s treats whenever they wish, delivered in minutes, 24/7.”

Founded in 1707 by royal footman William Fortnum and his landlord Hugh Mason, the retailer is popular among tourists at its Piccadilly store, especially at Christmas.

The company, which was granted a royal warrant by the King in 2024, also trades from smaller outlets in the City of London, St Pancras station, Heathrow terminal five and Hong Kong.

Rowan Lawson, director at Zapp, said the move would give customers “instant access to some of the most sought-after luxury products on the market”.

“Our partnership combines the best of Zapp’s on-demand, 24/7 delivery with Fortnum’s heritage and quality, reflecting a shift in how premium brands now reach consumers.”

It comes after Fortnum & Mason cheered a sharp rise in sales over the Christmas period and even announced recently that it would relaunch its loyalty scheme.

The scheme will see loyal shoppers rewarded with priority access to events and services, rather than providing discounts on their shopping.