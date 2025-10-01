Fossil reveals new species of ancient Jurassic reptile which roamed UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fossil of a new species of Jurassic reptile, understood to be an ancient ancestor to lizards and snakes, has been discovered on the Isle of Skye.

An international team of researchers, which included National Museums Scotland (NMS), uncovered a previously unknown species that lived around 167 million years ago.

It was given the Gaelic name Breugnathair elgolensis, meaning “false snake of Elgol” – referencing the area of southern Skye where it was discovered.

The reptile had snake-like jaws and highly recurved teeth like a python’s, though the same limbs and proportions as a lizard.

The fossil is among the oldest and most complete Jurassic lizards known to science and is now part of NMS’s national collection.

open image in gallery Dr Stig Walsh holds a cast of the Breugnathair elgolensis fossil ( Duncan McGlynn/National Museums Scotland )

Its anatomy suggests it could be one of the parviraptorids – the predecessors of all lizards and snakes.

Lead author Dr Roger Benson, curator of palaeontology at the American Museum of Natural History, said: “Snakes are remarkable animals that evolved long, limbless bodies from lizard-like ancestors.

“Breugnathair has the snake-like feature of the teeth and jaws, but in other ways is surprisingly primitive.

“This might be telling us that snake ancestors were very different to what we expected, or it could instead be evidence for evolution of predatory habits in a primitive, extinct group.”

The fossil was discovered near Elgol by NMS curator Dr Stig Walsh in 2016, and has since undergone detailed scans.

Palaeontologists have made a number of significant discoveries on Skye in recent years.

Dr Walsh said: “The Isle of Skye is one of the most important Middle Jurassic sites in the world.

“Breugnathair elgolensis is a remarkable addition to the fossil record, helping to rewrite our understanding of the evolution of snakes and lizards.

“We’re delighted to add it to the other amazing finds in the national collection that were discovered in Skye, truly Scotland’s Jurassic Isle.”

Professor Susan Evans of UCL, who co-led the study, said: “The Jurassic fossil deposits on the Isle of Skye are of world importance for our understanding of the early evolution of many living groups, including lizards, which were beginning their diversification at around this time.”