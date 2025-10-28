Wily fox defies Parliament security to prowl Westminster estate
The estate is fortified by high fences, with access restricted to security-controlled entry points
A wily fox has managed to breach the usually tight security of the Houses of Parliament, making an unexpected appearance within the central London estate.
The audacious creature was observed on Tuesday afternoon, venturing just inside the main visitor’s entrance to the Westminster parliamentary grounds.
Despite the estate being fortified by high fences and walls, with access typically restricted to security-controlled entry points, the cunning animal seemingly outsmarted its human counterparts.
It was later seen prowling near the historic Westminster Hall – the largest surviving medieval section of the Palace of Westminster – and close to the adjacent Jubilee Cafe.
It then stopped to investigate members of the public who had just entered the estate.
Parliamentary staff in their customary black and white uniforms could be seen attempting to shoo the bushy-tailed intruder back out through the visitor’s entrance, and into the street near Cromwell Green.
The trespasser appeared to have defied recently beefed-up security measures in its sojourn within the surroundings of Parliament.
Long lengths of high metal railings have been placed at the edges of the estate over the last year, which have been the subject of consternation from some parliamentarians.
Peers have in particular been critical of barriers introduced along the historic site’s western boundary, separating Old Palace Yard from Abingdon Street.
But the Metropolitan Police has rejected suggestions the new fence holds the risk of cutting off “sightlines” to potential attackers.
The fox is understood to have left the estate safely, and of its own accord.
