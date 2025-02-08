Ex-Hollyoaks actor ‘grieving’ after death of mother and her husband in France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Hollyoaks actor Callum Kerr is “grieving the tragic loss” of his mother and her partner after the British couple were found dead in their home in south-west France.

The bodies of Dawn and Andrew Searle were reportedly discovered on Thursday by a neighbour at their home in the village of Les Pesquies, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue.

The cause of death of the couple in their 60s is currently unknown but a helicopter, drone, criminal investigation technicians and a forensic doctor have been dispatched to the home, according to French outlets.

The mayor of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Jean-Sebastien Orcibal, reportedly told French television that the deaths were “clearly a homicide”.

A representative of Scottish-born actor Kerr told the PA news agency: “At this time, Callum Kerr, Amanda Kerr, Tom Searle and Ella Searle are grieving the tragic loss of their mother and father, Dawn and Andrew Searle.

“We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period.

“We will provide updates as appropriate.”

Kerr is known for his role as Pc George Kiss in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, as well as appearing in Netflix’s Virgin River and drama Flowers In The Attic: The Origin.

He has also released a number of country songs, including a new single this week titled Cold Beer Cold.

In 2023, Kerr donned a tartan kilt as he walked his mother down the aisle for her wedding to Mr Searle.

Alongside a photo of them walking arm-in-arm posted to Instagram, he wrote: “Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure! I love you mum.

“Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here’s to a tremendous life together for the happy couple.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the local authorities.”