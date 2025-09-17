Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to fight “vexatious, last-minute” legal claims from asylum seekers fighting their removal under the UK’s “one in, one out” deal with France.

Ms Mahmood pledged that the deportations would still go ahead this week and called a court decision to block the removal of an asylum seeker “intolerable”.

It comes after the High Court granted a last-minute injunction to a 25-year-old Eritrean man on Tuesday evening, halting his removal on an early flight to Paris on Wednesday.

Labour is under mounting pressure to demonstrate that the much-vaunted returns deal with France will actually work after scheduled flights on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday left the UK without any migrants on board.

Ms Mahmood said that “last-minute attempts to frustrate a removal are intolerable, and I will fight them at every step”, and confirmed the Home Office would appeal the High Court’s temporary block.

The judge has given the Eritrean asylum seeker, who is still in detention, 14 days to challenge a Home Office decision that he doesn’t qualify for modern slavery support.

The man said he was a victim of trafficking in Libya and, as such, was entitled to help under the UK’s National Referral Mechanism. He was given time to challenge his negative decision after the Home Office conceded that he would not be able to pursue the claim from France.

open image in gallery Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to fight ‘vexatious’ legal claims from asylum seekers attempting to halt their removal to France ( PA Wire )

Lawyers told the court that he would not be able to argue for modern slavery support from “the streets of France” and there was a real risk he could be made destitute if returned to France.

However, Ms Mahmood said: “Migrants suddenly deciding that they are a modern slave on the eve of their removal, having never made such a claim before, make a mockery of our laws and this country’s generosity”.

She added: “I will fight to end vexatious, last-minute claims. I will robustly defend the British public’s priorities in any court”.

Government minister Liz Kendall said on Wednesday that “this is one person” and insisted “it is not going to undermine the fundamental basis of this deal”.

She added: “This decision is disappointing, but it won’t prevent the rest of that deal going ahead”.

But Labour MP Nadia Whittome condemned the scheme as “a ridiculous policy that would be more at home in a Reform manifesto”. She said the plan was “unworkable, cruel and unfair”.

“You can deport all the immigrants you want but it’s not going to improve people’s living standards”, she added.

Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, compared the scheme to the Tories’ failed plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, saying: “Starmer’s ‘one in, one out’ deal is a complete shambles, morally and practically it’s Rwanda mark two. He took it straight from the far-right playbook, boosting Reform talking points and emboldening fascists marching on our streets this weekend”.

She warned that “Labour can’t out Reform Reform, and we shouldn’t try”.

open image in gallery Migrants wade in deep water to board a dinghy into the English Channel on August 25, 2025 in Gravelines, France. ( Getty Images )

Further migrants had been due to be removed to France on Wednesday and throughout the week, but the scheme is now in jeopardy, with the Home Office refusing to give details about when the first deportations might take place.

A French interior ministry spokesperson has said that they still expect the first migrants to arrive in France this week, and the first people will be sent to the UK on Saturday.

It comes as new signs have been put up around Calais warning asylum seekers that the new UK-France treaty is now in force.

The posters from the UK and French governments warn “if you arrive in the UK by small boat illegally, you now risk being deported and will not be eligible to re-enter the UK nor remain in France without the legal right to”.

open image in gallery Migrants in Calais are warned that the UK-France deal will see them deported if they cross the Channel ( Calais Food Collective )

Lachlan Macrae, from the group Calais Food Collective, which supports migrants in northern France with food and water, said: “Many people have specific circumstances relating to torture and trauma in other countries, which means that they would likely bring challenges in the court for any deportation. However, that doesn’t mean that this [messaging] is not affecting people.

“Just like the Rwanda scheme, it’s causing fear and confusion. Every day, people come up and ask about the scheme, it’s a form of weaponised uncertainty”.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants is also organising a phone and email campaign against Air France, one of the carriers for the deportations. In a briefing about the action, they call on people to contact the airline and tell them that the company and the pilot can refuse to fly people who are being deported.

Sile Reynolds, head of asylum advocacy at charity Freedom from Torture, said that rushing deportations to France “denies people a fair hearing and the chance to evidence their vulnerability, as the High Court’s recent decision to delay the removal of one young survivor of trafficking clearly shows”.