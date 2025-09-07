English Channel crossings pass 30,000 arrivals in record time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel has topped 30,000 in record time.

It is the latest milestone to be reached after record numbers of people made the dangerous journey so far this year, despite ministers seeking to crack down on people smuggling gangs.

Newly appointed Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the numbers were “utterly unacceptable” and that she expected migrant returns to begin “imminently” under a deal with France agreed last month.

Some 1,097 migrants crossed the Channel in 17 boats on Saturday, bringing the total in 2025 so far to 30,100, Home Office figures show.

This is up 37% on this point last year (22,028) and 37% higher than at this stage in 2023 (21,918), according to PA news agency analysis.

It is the earliest point in a calendar year at which the 30,000 mark has been passed since data on Channel crossings was first reported in 2018.

Last year, the figure was not passed until October 30 and in 2023 it was never reached as crossings totalled 29,437 for the whole year.

In 2022, the number was reached on September 21.

The record arrivals come as Ms Mahmood was appointed Home Secretary on Friday, as part of a major Government reshuffle in the wake of Angela Rayner’s resignation.

The former justice secretary is expected to unveil plans to move asylum seekers from hotels into military barracks as the Government seeks to harden its immigration policy amid rising numbers of crossings.

She said on Sunday: “These small boats crossings are utterly unacceptable and the vile people smugglers behind them are wreaking havoc on our borders.

“Thanks to our deal with France, people crossing in small boats can now be detained and removed to France and I expect the first returns to take place imminently.

“Protecting the UK border is my priority as Home Secretary and I will explore all options to restore order to our immigration system.”

On her first major engagement in her new role, Ms Mahmood will host counterparts from the Five Eyes security alliance for talks in London on people-smuggling.

The Home Secretary said the intelligence-sharing pact made up of Britain, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand would “agree new measures to protect our border”.

Before the Cabinet shake-up, her predecessor Yvette Cooper announced plans to change the rules for family reunion for refugees, and suspended new applications to the existing route earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the migrants returns deal with France, which took effect in August, is yet to begin the first removals of people back to the continent.

The latest arrivals signal the scale of the challenge for the new Home Secretary, after discontent over the summer with how the Government has addressed small boat crossings and housed asylum seekers in hotels, which has led to a wave of protests and criticism from Labour’s political opponents.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to speed up efforts to empty asylum hotels before the next election, but has not committed to a date.