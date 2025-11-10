Another migrant re-enters UK by small boat after being removed to France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another migrant has re-entered the UK by small boat after being removed to France under the Government’s “one in, one out” returns deal, the Home Office has confirmed.

The man was detained immediately and will be sent back to France “as quickly as possible”, according to officials.

He is the second migrant confirmed to have returned to the UK after being removed to France as part of efforts to deter small boat crossings.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Anyone looking to return to the UK after being removed under the UK-France agreement is wasting their time and money.

“This individual was detected by biometrics and detained immediately. His case will be expedited, and he will be returned to France as quickly as possible.

“The message is clear: if you try to return to the UK you will be sent back. We will do whatever it takes to scale up removals of illegal migrants and secure our borders.”

The move comes after an Iranian man re-entered the UK by small boat on October 18, a month after being removed to France.

He was deported again last Wednesday.

Downing Street insisted that the detection of a second “one in, one out” migrant returning to the UK showed the system was working.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It is absolutely evidence of the system working. You’ve got a person who’s arrived at the front door, who’s been detected immediately, their journey has been wasted completely.

“They are in line to return to France, just as the previous case was, out of pocket and out of chances, they are destined to go back straight to France and their money spent on this dangerous crossing will have been spent in vain.”

The pilot scheme with France is aimed at deterring migrants from coming to the UK in small boats across the English Channel.

As part of the UK-France agreement which came into force in August, people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned to France, in exchange for an equivalent number of people who apply through a safe and legal route.

Last Wednesday, the Home Office confirmed so far 94 migrants have been returned to France and 57 people have arrived in the UK under the scheme.