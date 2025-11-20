Almost 30 years of hurt but we never stopped dreaming, Findlay tells MSPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay used a line from the English World Cup anthem Three Lions as he reflected on Scotland’s triumph in qualifying for next year’s competition.

The MSP, who was in France as a fan the last time the men’s national team made it to the World Cup finals, congratulated Steve Clark’s side after the 4-2 thriller against Denmark at Hampden on Tuesday.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Findlay said: “In 1998, aged 25, I spent three glorious weeks at France 98.

“There was no Google, no smartphones, no social media, no Scottish Parliament.

“But as our English friends say, it’s been almost 30 years of hurt, but we never stopped dreaming.

“On behalf of the Scottish Conservatives and the Tartan Army, I want to congratulate and to thank our Scotland heroes.”

Labour leader Anas Sarwar reminisced about his own experience of the last time Scotland played on football’s biggest stage.

“Can I join others first of all in congratulating Steve Clarke and the Scotland men’s team for qualifying for the World Cup, they have done the entire nation proud,” he said.

“I actually remember rushing home from school to watch the Scotland-Brazil game in 1998 and the absolute jubilation when John Collins scored that penalty against Brazil – only for the goal that followed.

“Anyway, we enjoyed John Collins scoring that goal.

“I’m so, so proud that my kids get to experience Scotland at a World Cup and cheer that on and develop their own memories for generations to come.”

First Minster John Swinney – who was in the stands for the nail-biting finish to the qualifying campaign – reiterated his praise for the side.

“Let me begin by expressing my warmest congratulations to the Scotland team, to Steve Clarke and the squad,” he said.

“It was an absolute privilege to be in attendance at Hampden Park on Tuesday night, to see such an exciting game of football with spectacular goals.

“The Scotland national team have brought joy to everyone in Scotland and I pay warm tribute to them for what they achieved on Tuesday.”

The comments come as Eric Trump – the son of US President Donald Trump and the de-facto head of the Trump Organisation in Scotland – said the family are looking forward to welcoming the Tartan Army if they play in the US next year.

World Cup games could take place in either the US, Canada or Mexico.

“Congratulations to Scotland and we are delighted to see the team qualify,” Eric Trump said.

“We look forward to welcoming the fans to America next summer.”