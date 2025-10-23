Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France may reverse its pledge to forcefully turn back small boats in the Channel, according to reports, in a blow to Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to stem the number of migrants arriving in the UK.

France is backing away from the commitment amid political turmoil in the French government, according to sources who have spoken to the BBC.

Then-home secretary Yvette Cooper said in April that she had “persuade France to change its rules”, with the French agreeing to intervene once migrants are in the water to stop the crossings.

Previously French police had not taken active steps against migrants once they were in the water due to the danger to life. Ms Cooper promised in April that the changes would come in “over the next few months”, and French police officers were filmed by media in July wading into shallow waters and using knives to slash an inflatable small boat.

Now sources have told the BBC that the plan to intercept the dinghies has halted. One figure linked to French maritime security said it was “just a political stunt”.

open image in gallery Migrants try to board smugglers' boats in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Gravelines, northern France on September 27, 2025. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The maritime prefecture for the Channel also said that the new plan was “still being studied”.

The plan was agreed when Yvette Cooper was home secretary and Bruno Retailleau was the French interior minister. Both are no longer in post, with Ms Cooper moved to the Foreign Office and Mr Retailleau, of the conservative Republicans Party, leaving government when Sébastien Lecornu was made French prime minister.

A spokesperson at French charity Utopia 56, which supports refugees waiting to making the perilous crossing to the UK, told The Independent that they had not seen police introducing new tactics.

But they added: “However the police presence is still really important and there is often use of violence. They don’t hesitate to sometimes walk in the water to cut the boat - something they have been doing since 2022. There is also the complete abandonment of people in distress afterwards”.

open image in gallery French Maritime Gendarmerie boat sails near smugglers' boats with migrants onboard as they attempt to cross the English Channel ( AFP via Getty Images )

The news comes after a migrant who was sent back to France under the one-in one-out scheme returned to the UK after crossing the Channel on a small boat.

The government has pledged to send the man back, with children’s minister Josh MacAlister saying people would be sent back “again and again” if they return.

He told Times Radio on Thursday: “The message is really clear from the government, if you come here illegally and you cross, as we scale up this French returns agreement, you will be deported.

"You will go back to France. The money you've spent will be wasted. And if you do it again and again, you will be returned again and again."