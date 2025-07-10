UK and France order more Storm Shadow missiles and step up military co-operation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain and France are to order more Storm Shadow missiles, as they step up work to replace the weapon as part of a refreshed defence pact.

Storm Shadow, or as the French call it SCALP, is a long-range missile which has been supplied by both the British and French to Ukraine, allowing Kyiv to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

The two countries have discussed co-operation on a replacement for years but, as French president Emmanuel Macron visits the UK, the nations will commit on Thursday towards the next phase of the project for Storm Shadow’s successor.

The joint development will help to sustain more than 1,300 jobs in the UK, according to the Government.

On the third day of Mr Macron’s UK state visit, he and Sir Keir Starmer will also agree to deepen nuclear ties.

Britain and France, the only two nuclear powers in Europe, will state in a declaration that their nuclear deterrents – while independent – can be co-ordinated, with the aim of deterring threats like Russia from attacking Europe.

The declaration comes at a time when Donald Trump’s US administration is calling on European Nato powers to take on a larger role in the alliance.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “From war in Europe, to new nuclear risks and daily cyber-attacks – the threats we face are multiplying.

“As close partners and Nato allies, the UK and France have a deep history of defence collaboration and today’s agreements take our partnership to the next level.

“We stand ready to use our shared might to advance our joint capabilities – equipping us for the decades to come while supporting thousands of UK jobs and keeping our people safe.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “The UK and France are stepping up together to meet today’s threats and tomorrow’s challenges. We are committed to driving defence as an engine for growth, delivering better fighting capabilities faster, and ensuring our armed forces can operate side by side – from the High North to the Black Sea.

“This partnership strengthens our leadership in Europe, ensures continued support for Ukraine, and sends a clear signal to our adversaries that we stand stronger, together.”

Building on the 2010 Lancaster House treaties between France and the UK, the two countries will also bolster a shared military venture, known as the Combined Joint Force.

They also plan to forge closer military industrial ties, including in AI and direct energy weapons, as part of a programme dubbed the “Entente Industrielle” by the UK Government.