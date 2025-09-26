Around 500,000 more children to receive free breakfast as scheme expanded

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 500,000 more children are set to receive a free breakfast as the government scheme expands.

Bridget Phillipson announced that around 2,000 primary schools throughout England will join the breakfast club programme, in a move backed by £80 million, saving parents up to £450 in childcare costs each year.

The Education Secretary unveiled the plan as Labour delegates and activists head to Liverpool for their party’s annual conference, which begins this weekend.

“The start of the national rollout of free breakfast clubs will be a historic change in working families’ daily routines and is another example of this Labour Government making good on its promises to deliver the change the British people voted for,” she said.

“This is Labour choosing a path of renewal towards a fairer country, breaking down the barriers to opportunity and ensuring every child starts school ready to learn.”

open image in gallery Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson wants free school breakfast clubs to prevent children from starting lessons hungry ( PA )

Expanding the free breakfast clubs scheme to more children is intended to “make working parents’ lives easier and give all children the best start in life”, Ms Phillipson added.

The government started trialling free breakfast clubs earlier in 2025 with an initial scheme for around 180,000 pupils, launched in 750 primaries after the Easter holidays in the last school year.

Labour vowed to “support families with children by introducing free breakfast clubs in every primary school” in its 2024 manifesto.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT (the National Association of Head Teachers), welcomed the move but urged the Government to consider “concerns over funding, staffing and space within school buildings”.

He said: “We welcome the principle of free breakfast clubs being available in schools.

“A good breakfast helps children to concentrate on their learning and has enormous benefits for their health and wellbeing.

“However, it’s really important that feedback from the Government’s initial trial is taken into account as part of this roll-out.”