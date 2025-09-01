Am I eligible for new free childcare scheme – and how to apply?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of parents in the UK will be able to access 30 hours of free childcare a week from Monday as a government-backed scheme is expanded.

Working parents of children between nine months and four years old are now eligible for the full 30 hours. This is up from 30 hours for just three- to four-year-olds and 15 hours for all other children.

The government said the scheme will save working parents an average of £7,500 a year in childcare fees.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Giving every child the best start in life is my number one priority, which is why we are delivering on our commitment to provide hundreds of thousands of children with 30 hours of government-funded early education.

“Whether it’s to save up to £7,500 a year, support parents to get back to work or reduce the pressure on grandparents who so often have to step in, the benefits are widespread.”

Millions of parents in the UK will be able to access 30 hours of free childcare a week from Monday ( PA Wire )

Here’s everything parents need to know:

How to apply for free childcare

To apply, parents need to set up an account with the Department for Education using an online form that takes about 20 minutes to complete.

They will need their National Insurance number or Unique Taxpayer Reference (if self-employed) to hand. They will also need the birth certificate of the child or children they are applying for.

Parents can apply from when their child is 23 weeks old. Eligibility must also be confirmed every three months, in time for each school term.

The deadline to apply and receive childcare from nine months depends on when the child was born:

If your child turns nine months old between 1 September and 31 December, the free hours can be claimed from 1 January, and the deadline to apply is 31 December.

If your child turns nine months old between 1 September and 31 March, the free hours can be claimed from 1 April, and the deadline to apply is 31 March.

If your child turns nine months old between 1 April and 31 August, the free hours can be claimed from 1 September, and the deadline to apply is 31 August.

In most cases, missing out on the deadline will mean three months of lost childcare, so it is advisable for parents to apply in good time.

Is everyone eligible for free childcare?

Eligibility depends on several factors, including whether the parent(s) are working, income, and immigration status.

While most working parents can receive free childcare, there is a minimum earnings threshold that must be met.

Over the next three months, one of the parents must earn at least:

£2,539.68 before tax if aged 21 or over (equivalent to £195.36 per week)

£2,080 before tax if aged 18 to 20 (equivalent to £160 per week)

£1,570.40 before tax if under 18 or an apprentice (equivalent to £120.80 per week)

Those who make an irregular income across the year can use an average of how much they expect to earn over the current tax year.

Crucially, those who are not currently working are largely not eligible for the new free childcare entitlement. This includes most universal credit claimants, with some exceptions.

Anyone claiming incapacity benefit, severe disablement allowance, carer’s allowance, limited capability for work or contribution-based employment and support allowance will still be eligible if not working.

For couples where only one partner is earning over the threshold, they will still be eligible to receive free childcare for their child.

What options are there for parents who aren’t eligible?

For those who don’t meet the eligibility criteria for free childcare, the first thing to note is that they are still entitled to a reduced entitlement.

All three to four-year-olds in England can get 570 free hours per year. This is usually taken as 15 hours a week for 38 weeks of the year.

This must be with an approved childcare provider, and stops when the child starts in reception class.

Parents claiming universal credit must pay for other childcare costs, but can get up to 85 per cent of childcare costs paid back to them.

The maximum amount for each assessment period (around a month) is:

£1,031.88 for one child

£1,768.94 for two or more children

It is important to note that the childcare fees must be paid upfront and then reported to the Department for Work and Pensions, which will pay the required amount back. Those who need help with this can apply via their online universal credit account or by asking their work coach.

While the expansion is good news for working parents, many nurseries have warned they are struggling to find enough staff to deal with increased demand.