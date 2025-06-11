Free school meal plan requires key change to stop children ‘missing out’, Labour told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has been urged to make a key change to its plans to expand free schools meals to all pupils in England on universal credit.

The Education Policy Institute (EPI) has said ministers must go further and introduce a national auto-enrolment system for free school meals, in order to reduce inequality.

The group found distinct variations in free school meal registration practices across England. Their report, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, calls for a national auto-enrolment scheme to ensure all eligible families are registered.

The call comes after ministers announced its plans to expand free school meals last week. Currently, households in England on universal credit must earn below £7,400 a year (after tax and not including benefits) to qualify for free school meals.

The expansion, set to be implemented in September 2026, is expected to make 500,000 more children eligible for free lunches, according to the Government.

Parents currently have to apply for their children to receive free school meals, rather than eligible children being automatically enrolled.

The report said: “Despite this expansion in FSM (free school meals) eligibility, without further action from the Government, children may continue to miss out on the free meals they are entitled to.

“The barriers to registration and differences in registration practices across LAs means children still face inequalities in access to free meals.”

Authors added: “In terms of barriers families face in applying to FSM – including English as an additional language, stigma, confusion about eligibility – auto-enrolment would largely eradicate these issues.”

Despite efforts to boost registration, language barriers and a lack of digital access are preventing the meals reaching children that need them, it said.

An additional 77,700 children became eligible for free school meals in the past year, according to recent data published by the Department for Education.

More than one in four (25.7%) pupils in England were eligible for free school meals in January, the equivalent of 2.17 million children – up from 24.6%, or 2.09 million, in January 2024.

But the report from EPI – which is based on surveys and interviews with local authorities and multi-academy trusts in 2024 and early 2025 – found where a child lives or goes to school determines how hard it is for families to register for free school meals.

In some local authorities, parents are required to make their own application while facing significant barriers and if found ineligible at the time must reapply when circumstances change.

While in others, they use local auto-enrolment to proactively identify entitled children without relying on parents sharing details or making an application.

The report also found that some children who attend maintained nurseries before and after lunch are missing out on free meals to which they are entitled.

Dr Kerris Cooper, senior researcher for early years and inequalities at EPI, said: “Our research shows that while the extension of free school meal eligibility is a very positive step, more needs to be done to ensure that all children entitled to free meals can actually access them.

“First, there are still significant barriers for families to register for FSM, and where a child lives plays too big a role in their chances of being registered.

“Second, the youngest children, who face the highest risk of poverty, will not benefit from this expansion in eligibility unless all children attending early education are also included and settings are supported to deliver this.

“Introducing national auto-enrolment and including children in early education would enable this expansion in FSM eligibility to more meaningfully extend access to more children in poverty.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The expansion of free school meals, to include all children in households on universal credit, is a positive move that recognises there are children living in poverty who have been missing out.

“Moving to a national system of auto-enrolment would be the next logical step to ensure that everyone who is now eligible under the new criteria will actually receive a meal and the intended benefits.”

He added: “We see no reason why a national system of auto-enrolment cannot be established relatively straightforwardly.

“This is something that would make a big difference to vulnerable families.”

Last week, education minister Stephen Morgan told MPs in the Commons that the Government would be working to make it easier for people to apply.

He said the announcement on expanding free school meals was a “significant, straightforward process for parents to know whether they are eligible”.