Disabled pupils could have free school transport taken away as fuel costs spiral

Thousands of disabled pupils and those with special needs could have their school transport taken away because of the spiralling cost of fuel, council chiefs are warning.

Coach and minibus companies and taxi firms are demanding higher fees to cover their higher petrol and diesel bills.

In some cases, transport providers are demanding an extra 20 per cent when their contracts are up for renewal.

But county councils, which coordinate the services, say the budgets of hard-pressed local authorities, which have already been set for the coming year, will not extend any further.

Without extra funding, the councils may be forced to cut other services or cancel the transport, they say.

The chancellor’s 5p cut in fuel duty is unlikely to make much difference because the Ukraine war, wider fears over energy supplies and inflation have all pushed up prices at the pumps.

In a survey for the County Councils Network, almost two-thirds of councils said their expenditure on school transport for disabled and special needs pupils was “unsustainable”, and 34 per cent said it was “difficult”.

Even before fuel prices started soaring, these costs increased from £175m in 2016 to £244m last year.

At least 51,550 disabled and special needs pupils need free school transport – up from 41,185 in 2016-17, according to data from nearly 30 county authorities.

The network said some transport providers were activating “break” clauses in their contracts, giving councils 28 days’ notice of handing back routes.

“The local authority then has to retender for the route, but new bids are coming back at up to 20 per cent more because of the fuel crisis,” a spokesman said.

“So those councils will either be left having to pay more – or seeing loads of young people not have access to school transport.”

A report by the network also found that councils have had to cut back on eligibility for mainstream free school transport, with almost 20,000 fewer pupils qualifying than five years earlier.

Many special educational needs and disabilities pupils require coach and minibuses or taxis – transport offered by the very companies that are worst hit by record fuel hikes, the organisation says.

Keith Glazier, children’s services spokesperson for the County Councils Network, said: “Free school transport is a lifeline for many pupils, but local authorities have been placed in a difficult position owing fuel prices reaching record highs.

“Transport providers are understandably concerned they are paying much more than a year ago, but it means councils either pay the higher rates they are requesting or potentially see thousands of pupils unable to access free school transport, which is a statutory responsibility for local authorities.

“With our budgets set for the coming year, there is little wriggle room for local authorities, except to reduce other vital services.”

The report calls for more government support.

County authorities across England spent a total of £555.6m on free school transport last year, up from £472.6m in 2016-17. The increase is largely down to a 33 per cent rise in expenditure for disabled and special needs pupils, figures show.

Over the past three years, the average cost of transport per pupil has risen by £206 to £6,099 a year, due to rising costs, such as fuel.

All children under eight qualify for free transport if their school is more than two miles away, and over-eights qualify if their school is more than three miles away.

The Independent has asked the government to respond.