UK police in contact with French after Briton charged over Disneyland ‘wedding’

UK police officers are in contact with French authorities after a British sex offender was accused of staging a mock wedding with a child bride at Disneyland Paris.

Jaskarn “Jacky” Jhaj, 39, is wanted by the Metropolitan Police for breaching a sexual harm prevention order and a breach of a sex offenders register notification requirement.

He was placed under supervision after being convicted of sexual activity with two 15-year-old girls in 2016, having driven around Hounslow picking up schoolgirls.

Jhaj has staged various bizarre events, including carrying out a controlled explosion of a van near Silvertown, east London in August last year while being filmed naked, and a mock film premiere in 2023 where he appeared alongside around 200 young women and girls.

The Metropolitan Police did not name him, but said: “A 39-year-old man is wanted by the Met Police for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a breach of a Sex Offenders’ Register notification requirement.

“We are aware the man has been arrested in France for other matters and officers are in contact with the French authorities.”

On Tuesday, French prosecutors said a 39-year-old man, who reportedly played the “groom” in the fake wedding ceremony, faces several counts of fraud, abuse of trust, money laundering and identity theft after his arrest at the entertainment resort in Marne-la-Vallee, France, on Saturday.

The bride was a nine-year-old Ukrainian girl who had arrived in France with her 41-year-old mother two days prior to the mock ceremony.

Police were called by a “guest” who later claimed he was hired to play the father of the bride.

A statement released by the prosecutor of the tribunal in Meaux Jean-Baptiste Bladier said the man “explained he was paid 12,000 euros (£10,000) to play the role of the father of the bride and realised at the last minute that she was nine years old”.

Four people were arrested on Saturday – including the British “groom”, the girl’s mother, a 24-year-old Latvian woman who played the sister of the bride, and the 55-year-old Latvian man hired to play the “father of the bride”, the tribunal said.

Prosecutors added Disneyland Paris was “deceived” after the identity of a Latvian man and fake identification documents were used to secure the private event at the park, and that about a hundred hired extras were falsely presented to the company as wedding guests.