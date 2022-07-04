Frustrated drivers stuck in traffic got out of their cars to play football on the motorway after fuel protests brought disruption to major roads across the UK.

Convoys of protesters have caused severe disruption by driving slowly on purpose along main roads, including the M4 and M5. Protesters managed to shut down a crossing between England and Wales, while others trundled along stretches of road in Devon.

The protest got off to a slow start, but by 8.30am the road traffic was brought to a halt and some motorists were even seen playing a game of football on the empty carriageway.

In the clip, a group of three men can be seen kicking a football between them on the opposite carriageway of the M4.

A group of men played football on the motorway while stuck in traffic (Wales Online)

Martin, who is trying to get to Cardiff from Portsmouth, told BBC Radio Wales at 8.30am: “I can see about seven white vans, quite a lot of protesters and a lot of police. Police look like they are trying to clear the road at the moment.

“The traffic is at a complete standstill in both directions. It looks like there is a few miles of traffic behind me. I am going towards Newport and we are at a complete standstill. It looks like the road is blocked in both directions. There are quite a few people who have got out of their vehicles to see what is happening.”

The slow-moving convoys took to the roads just one day after petrol prices hit a new high of 191.5p.

The protest along the Prince of Wales bridge stretch of M4 appeared to cause the most disruption on Monday morning, with police saying drivers faced“significant delays”.

The eastbound direction was eventually closed off, while officers stopped the westbound convoy from crossing.

Police escort vehicles across the Prince of Wales Bridge, which runs between England and Wales, during the morning rush hour as drivers hold a go-slow protest on the M4 (PA)

Drivers also met elsewhere on Monday to drive slowly on main roads, including along the M5 and A38 in Devon.

Fuel protesters were also out in Leeds in Monday morning, with images showing them holding banners and talking to police who had closed off the exit junction at Ferrybridge services.

A government spokesman said: “While we respect the right to protest, people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to fuel use.

“The new Public Order Bill will make it a criminal offence to glue yourself to a dangerous motorway, which sees police spending hours trying to safely remove people.”