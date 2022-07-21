Fuel protests to block rush-hour traffic on major roads across UK on Friday

Fuel protests set to erupt across the country on Friday are threatening to wreak havoc on Britain’s major roads.

Southwest England is likely to be hit with some of the worst blockages, with Avon and Somerset Police today warning motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38.

Meanwhile, an image posted on the Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggests demonstrations will be held “nationwide”, including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Superintendent Tony Blatchford of Avon and Somerset Police said: “Our protest liaison team has been engaging with the organiser so we can inform the public of the likely disruption and help to minimise it.

“Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways, which often tend to be at their busiest at this time of year.

“We advise motorists to consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed.”

