Full list of 100 companies pledging switch to 4-day week with no pay cuts

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Over a hundred companies in the UK have signed up for a four-day, 32-hour working week without cutting any of the worker's pay.

The 4 Day Week Campaign hopes the firms, employing 2,600 staff in total, will help bring about a transformative change for the country.

Supporters of the four-day week say the standard 9 to 5, five-day working week is outdated and no longer fit for purpose.

They believe that companies can improve their productivity and get the same amount of work done in fewer hours - and the four-day week would spark improvements in productivity.

The employers taking part in the movement are officially accredited under the 4 Day Week Campaign’s accreditation scheme.

Here is the full list of companies participating: