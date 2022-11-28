Full list of 100 companies pledging switch to 4-day week with no pay cuts
Backers of the movement say it can improve productivity with staff able to get the same amount of work done in fewer hours
Over a hundred companies in the UK have signed up for a four-day, 32-hour working week without cutting any of the worker's pay.
The 4 Day Week Campaign hopes the firms, employing 2,600 staff in total, will help bring about a transformative change for the country.
Supporters of the four-day week say the standard 9 to 5, five-day working week is outdated and no longer fit for purpose.
They believe that companies can improve their productivity and get the same amount of work done in fewer hours - and the four-day week would spark improvements in productivity.
The employers taking part in the movement are officially accredited under the 4 Day Week Campaign’s accreditation scheme.
Here is the full list of companies participating:
- 3D Issue
- 448 Studio
- 64 Million Artists
- 92 Minutes Ltd
- Advantage Business Partnerships
- Advice Direct Scotland
- Atlas Translations
- Atom Bank
- Awin
- Autonomy
- Barefoot Architects
- BiBO
- Big Potato Games
- Blink
- Brett Nicholls Associates
- Butcher Bayley Architects
- Causeway Irish Housing Association
- Charlton Morris
- City to Sea
- CIVO
- CMG Technologies
- Coltech Global
- Common Knowledge
- Cooked Illustrations
- Crystallised
- DataLase
- DigiLab
- Digital Guerilla Consultancy
- Earth Science Partnership
- Elektra Lighting
- Escape the City
- ESG Gaming
- Esteem Training
- Evolved Search
- Flocc
- Formedix
- Forward Space
- Four Day Week Ltd
- Geeks for Social Change
- Gracefruit
- Greenpost
- Gungho Marketing
- HearFocus
- Hello Heat Pumps
- Hello Starling
- Highfield Professional Solutions
- JMK Solicitors
- Legacy Events
- LUX - The Food & Drink Agency
- MATS Consultancy
- MRL Consulting
- NEON (New Economy Organisers Network)
- New Vision Digital Marketing
- Oriel Square
- Original Consultants
- Paul David Smith Photography
- Pool Data
- Portcullis Legals
- PTHR
- Punch Creative
- Reboot
- Resilience Brokers
- Reward Agency
- SEOMG!
- Sinister Fish Games
- Social Enterprise Direct
- Softer Success
- STC Expeditions
- STOP AIDS
- Scottish Community Safety Network
- streamGO
- T-Cup
- Talewind Target Publishing
- Team Custard Kraken
- Team Norse Thunder
- Technovent
- The Circle
- Think Productive
- THRYVE
- Time Appointments
- Tribera
- Uniqodo
- UPAC Group
- Vault City Brewing
- Venture Stream
- Whyfield
- Xaso
- YWCA Scotland
- Zync Digital
- PureFluent
- Counting King Limited
- Trio Media
- BJP Consulting Group Ltd
- This Is Beyond
- Global Partners Digital
- LIT Communication
- Pollard Media
- Acuity Solutions
- Principles Agency
- Tyler Grange Group Ltd
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies