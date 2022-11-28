Jump to content

Full list of 100 companies pledging switch to 4-day week with no pay cuts

Backers of the movement say it can improve productivity with staff able to get the same amount of work done in fewer hours

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Monday 28 November 2022 13:23
Comments
<p>One hundred UK firms are taking part in a trial of a four-day working week</p>

One hundred UK firms are taking part in a trial of a four-day working week

(Getty Images)

Over a hundred companies in the UK have signed up for a four-day, 32-hour working week without cutting any of the worker's pay.

The 4 Day Week Campaign hopes the firms, employing 2,600 staff in total, will help bring about a transformative change for the country.

Supporters of the four-day week say the standard 9 to 5, five-day working week is outdated and no longer fit for purpose.

They believe that companies can improve their productivity and get the same amount of work done in fewer hours - and the four-day week would spark improvements in productivity.

The employers taking part in the movement are officially accredited under the 4 Day Week Campaign’s accreditation scheme.

Here is the full list of companies participating:

  1. 3D Issue
  2. 448 Studio
  3. 64 Million Artists
  4. 92 Minutes Ltd
  5. Advantage Business Partnerships
  6. Advice Direct Scotland
  7. Atlas Translations
  8. Atom Bank
  9. Awin
  10. Autonomy
  11. Barefoot Architects
  12. BiBO
  13. Big Potato Games
  14. Blink
  15. Brett Nicholls Associates
  16. Butcher Bayley Architects
  17. Causeway Irish Housing Association
  18. Charlton Morris
  19. City to Sea
  20. CIVO
  21. CMG Technologies
  22. Coltech Global
  23. Common Knowledge
  24. Cooked Illustrations
  25. Crystallised
  26. DataLase
  27. DigiLab
  28. Digital Guerilla Consultancy
  29. Earth Science Partnership
  30. Elektra Lighting
  31. Escape the City
  32. ESG Gaming
  33. Esteem Training
  34. Evolved Search
  35. Flocc
  36. Formedix
  37. Forward Space
  38. Four Day Week Ltd
  39. Geeks for Social Change
  40. Gracefruit
  41. Greenpost
  42. Gungho Marketing
  43. HearFocus
  44. Hello Heat Pumps
  45. Hello Starling
  46. Highfield Professional Solutions
  47. JMK Solicitors
  48. Legacy Events
  49. LUX - The Food & Drink Agency
  50. MATS Consultancy
  51. MRL Consulting
  52. NEON (New Economy Organisers Network)
  53. New Vision Digital Marketing
  54. Oriel Square
  55. Original Consultants
  56. Paul David Smith Photography
  57. Pool Data
  58. Portcullis Legals
  59. PTHR
  60. Punch Creative
  61. Reboot
  62. Resilience Brokers
  63. Reward Agency
  64. SEOMG!
  65. Sinister Fish Games
  66. Social Enterprise Direct
  67. Softer Success
  68. STC Expeditions
  69. STOP AIDS
  70. Scottish Community Safety Network
  71. streamGO
  72. T-Cup
  73. Talewind Target Publishing
  74. Team Custard Kraken
  75. Team Norse Thunder
  76. Technovent
  77. The Circle
  78. Think Productive
  79. THRYVE
  80. Time Appointments
  81. Tribera
  82. Uniqodo
  83. UPAC Group
  84. Vault City Brewing
  85. Venture Stream
  86. Whyfield
  87. Xaso
  88. YWCA Scotland
  89. Zync Digital
  90. PureFluent
  91. Counting King Limited
  92. Trio Media
  93. BJP Consulting Group Ltd
  94. This Is Beyond
  95. Global Partners Digital
  96. LIT Communication
  97. Pollard Media
  98. Acuity Solutions
  99. Principles Agency
  100. Tyler Grange Group Ltd

