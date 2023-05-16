More than £40,000 raised for family of pregnant mother who died in car crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than £40,000 has been raised for the family of a pregnant mother-of-two who died after a motorway crash that also left her son and nephew badly hurt.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was critically injured along with her son Tommy, nine, and Tobias Spencer, four, who is believed to be her nephew, at about 3.10pm on Saturday on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester. Ms Jules-Hough’s other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt.

It was confirmed on Monday that Ms Jules-Hough had died of her injuries.

Adil Iqbal, 22, from Accrington, Lancs, who was allegedly driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene and initially charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has now been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of Ms Jules-Hough.

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up by a friend of Ms Jules-Hough, who said she was 18 weeks pregnant and expecting a daughter. The appeal has already surpassed its initial target of £30,000 by more than £10,000

The appeal said Tommy and Tobias are in induced comas in intensive care in hospital.

It added: “This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down.”

One person who donated said: “This is absolutely heartbreaking. I’m so sorry to all the family for your sad loss. Praying those sweet children make a full & speedy recovery.”

Friends of Ms Jules-Hough paid tribute also to her on Facebook.

Sherrie Jean-Louise said: “There are no words for how I feel right now.

“Life can be horribly cruel – a beautiful soul, friend, sister, daughter, Mamma & Mamma-to-be taken way too soon and in the most tragic way! I’m heartbroken and filled with so many ‘ifs and buts’.”

Rebecca Adimora wrote: “I can’t believe this.

“Franki you will be sorely missed by so many. We love you infinitely earth angel, fly high, this realm may just not have been destined for your loving soul and your unborn angel, you will shine beyond this my love.”

At a brief court hearing on Monday, Robin Lynch, prosecuting, gave details of the crash, saying Ms Jules-Hough was driving a car carrying three children.

Iqbal, wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and address, and looked over to his father, uncle and younger brother sat in the public gallery of the court.

District Judge James Hatton refused an application for bail and Iqbal was remanded into custody to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on 19 June.