Man dies of head injuries after ‘workplace accident’ at funfair

A man has died after a “workplace accident” at a funfair in Northumbria, police have said.

Emergency services rushed to Spanish City Summer Fair in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, at around 2:15pm on Saturday after receiving reports that a man had been seriously hurt, Northumbria Police said.

The man was treated at the scene, but died shortly afterwards after suffering head injuries. Police are now investigating the death.

The seaside fairground will now remain closed until further notice, having initially meant to run over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the death.

The annual Spanish City Summer Funfair opened on Thursday and had been due to run until Bank Holiday Monday.

It was billed online as returning “for lots of family fun” and featuring traditional favourites including the Waltzer.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We dispatched a rapid response paramedic, a clinical team leader, an emergency ambulance crew and the air ambulance.

"An off-duty medic was also present to support the patient whilst the ambulance was travelling."

Northumbria Police said in a statement: “Shortly after 2.15pm, we received a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Spanish City Summer Funfair in the Spanish City Plaza area of Whitley Bay in North Tyneside.

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was found to have suffered serious head injuries.

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff who attended the scene, a short time later the man was sadly declared dead.

“His next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We have contacted the Health and Safety Executive and are working with them to establish exactly what happened.

“The fair has been closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice.”