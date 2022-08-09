Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Grandmother pays tribute to ‘loving’ boy, 14, who died in accident on funfair ride

‘Thoughtful’ teen was ‘never afraid to tell his family he loved them’ and will ‘always be in our hearts’

Liam James
Tuesday 09 August 2022 17:22
Comments
<p>Mackenzie Croxford-Cook was found dead in fairground at Pencester Gardens last week </p>

Mackenzie Croxford-Cook was found dead in fairground at Pencester Gardens last week

( )

A grandmother has paid tribute to her teenage grandson after he died at a funfair in Kent.

The body of Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, 14, was found early in the morning last Wednesday at a Dover fairground.

He died from injuries after an accident on one of the rides, which was not operating at the time.

Emergency services were called to Pencester Gardens shortly after 7.30am to reports of a body at the fairground.

His grandmother, Debbie Harris, said her “thoughtful, loving” grandson will “always be in our hearts”.

Recommended

She added: “He was always happy to help others. It was something he took great pride in.

“He is loved dearly by his family and was a very affectionate boy, never afraid to tell his family that he loved them.”

Mackenzie grew up in the coastal town of Deal, Kent, and went to the town’s St Mary’s primary school and later the Goodwin Academy.

Police at Pencester Gardens in Dover last Wednesday after teen died

(PA)

Ms Harris said her grandson enjoyed maths and science, adding: “He was very smart and a hard worker, at least when he wanted to be!

“His friends were among the most important things for him. He loved being outdoors with as many of them as possible.

“He was always entertaining others and joking around, making everyone laugh.

“We have been inundated with people saying how much his loss has impacted them.

“He is loved more than he could possibly imagine, will forever be missed, and will always be in our hearts and minds.

“He is our beautiful, special boy.”

Forrest Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens pictured in September 2020

(John Baker)

More tributes were left at a bus shelter next to Pencester Gardens, where the travelling funfair was being held.

Friends placed balloons and flowers among photographs of Mackenzie and his family.

It was reported that he had snuck into the fair in the early morning before its opening time and had been climbing on a ride called Body Count when he fell.

Locals said they heard a group of young people climbing over the fence into the park and that Mackenzie’s friends were pleading with him to come down before he fell.

Fairground bosses removed the ride and last week closed the fair for a few days out of respect for the boy’s family. It reopened on Saturday.

Travelling funfair, pictured here in 2019, has been running in Kent for more than a century

(John Baker)

A spokesperson for Forrest Amusements, which runs the fair, said it was “deeply saddened” by Mackenzie’s death.

They added: “Our thoughts and sympathy are with the boy’s family at this terrible time. As a family-run funfair, this incident has affected us all.

“We would like to thank the emergency services that attended that day, who did everything they possibly could, and we are very grateful to each and every one of them.”

Recommended

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and an investigation is being carried out by the Health and Safety Executive.

Additional reporting by SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in